ICYMI: Watch Dan Crenshaw give President Trump an excellent Christmas gift

Here’s a fun clip that you may have missed while you were celebrating the holidays.

A few days ago, President Trump was speaking at the Turning Point USA Student Action Conference in Palm Beach. During his address, he mentioned Texas Senator Dan Crenshaw, who also spoke to the audience. Trump said:

“We’re joined by a man that I’ve gotten to know and respect. And he’s highly, highly – this is a very capable person who has really developed a voice that you rarely develop as such a young person… and so new to this whole crazy political game. But I’m new too, Dan Crenshaw. I’m new too. Where is Dan Crenshaw? Where is he? Where is Dan? Some guys in Congress there…they have 40 years, they don’t have your voice. Thank you. And I don’t mean the voice, speaking; I mean people listening to what you say. Thank you very much. Great job.”

Crenshaw jumped up and walked toward the stage holding a red card of some sort. It took a few minutes for him to get around the barricades but, eventually, he made his way to the President. They shook hands and Crenshaw gave Trump his slip of paper. Trump returned to the podium and resumed his speech.

‘I said this better be good, Dan. This took a long time. I said ‘Dan, what the hell is it?’ He said it’s a ‘no’ vote on impeachment.”

TRENDING: The astonishingly humble birth of the King of the world

Trump smiled as Crenshaw returned to his seat.

“I’ll save that, Dan. I’ll save that, Dan.”

You can watch the whole thing via Crenshaw’s Instagram below. Good stuff: