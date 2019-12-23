ICYMI: 'Yes,' Joe Biden says he's willing to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of jobs to the 'Green New Deal'

Sometimes I wonder if Joe Biden actually wants to win. From the finger-biting, to the weird stories about his leg hair, to his overall demeanor, his campaign has just been… weird. Maybe, somewhere along the way, he realized Obama was right and he should never have done this. Maybe his heart’s just not in it.

If that’s the case, perhaps he says stuff like this knowing it will cost him his “frontrunner” status so he can go home to his tapioca and luke-warm soup with low-sodium saltines. Or, it’s entirely possible he’s just lost it and has no idea what he’s doing.

Something’s wrong, because no functional politician would ever admit their willingness to sacrifice hundreds of thousands of jobs for a deeply unpopular, completely unworkable, joke like Ocasio Cortez’s “Green New Deal.”

Yet here we are: