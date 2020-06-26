Ignorant 'protesters' fail to tear down statue of well-known slave owner Abraham Lincoln

If you were paying attention earlier in the week, you might have seen the following clip. In it, a so-called protester in Washington, D.C. announced that Thursday night at 7 p.m. everyone should return to the site. . . and tear down the emancipation statue. It’s not clear why they’d want to topple an image of Abraham Lincoln, holding a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation while symbolically freeing a slave, but that was the plan.

In case you missed it, here’s the movement’s ringleader, wearing his finest Gilligan costume:

After that video circulated, fences went up around the site and guards were brought in.

Last night, the 7 p.m. deadline came and went. Not many people showed up. In fact, there were more media members in attendance than would-be statue destroyers. Honest Abe is still standing. Hopefully he’ll be there for years to come.

TRENDING: Lt General Michael Flynn charges dropped

Unfortunately there are rumblings that rioters may take another stab at it tonight. If they do, every one of them should be arrested and slapped with the harshest possible penalty. This has to end, and it appears force is the only thing that’s going to end it.

There’s simply no way to reason with this: