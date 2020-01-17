Ilhan Omar facing federal investigations from three agencies for multiple crimes AND an inspiring GOP Muslim refugee challenger...

Perjury, immigration fraud, bigamy, tax fraud, and student loan fraud.

Those are, allegedly, just some of the things concerning the FBI, ICE, and the Department of Education when it comes to Ilhan Omar. According to a new report, the Minnesota representative and “Squad” member is the subject of multiple investigations, conducted by multiple agencies, stemming from just about every scandalous news story you’ve read since she was sworn in. From marrying her brother, to immigration fraud, to tax evasion, it’s all there.

Here’s the word, via Fox News:

TRENDING: New Trump policy will prevent federal funding discrimination against faith-based groups

That report stems from the work of investigative journalist David Steinberg, who writes for The Blaze. You can read his entire piece here, but the gist of it is:

In Oct ’19, the @FBI held a formal meeting to discuss a file of evidence against Ilhan Omar. (I was invited, but did not attend. I did submit new info to the FBI via an attorney.) The @FBI has since found the evidence compelling enough to share with these 2 agencies. (2/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

.@ICEgov is considering evidence that Ilhan Omar married a UK citizen in ‘09 perhaps to commit immigration fraud. Govt agencies rarely acknowledge an investigation. For now, I can confirm that the @FBI chose to share evidence w/ at least these 2 agencies. (4/x) — David Steinberg (@realDSteinberg) January 16, 2020

As if all that isn’t bad enough, Omar is also facing some political problems. Her district was recently named the worst in America for African-Americans, and she’s drawn the attention of a Republican challenger. Her name is Dalia al-Aqidi, she’s a woman, a Trump supporter, and also just happens to be a Muslim refuge from Iraq.

Today, she released her first web ad, accusing “the Squad” of being ‘agents of discord’ bent on tearing America apart from within.

“We might seem nearly alike,” al-Aqidi says. “Both Muslims, both women, both refugees, but we couldn’t be further apart. She spends her time in congress sowing seeds of division – actively supporting our enemies.”

“When President Trump ended the murderous reign of Quasem Soleimani – a vicious terrorist, killer of American soldiers and countless innocent civilians – Ilhan Omar was outraged, attacking the president, defending the terrorists, driving us further and further apart. She claims to speak for all Muslims, but she does not speak for me.”

RELATED: All the usual CNN goons are outraged that one of their 'unbiased reporters' was correctly identified as a liberal hack

You can watch the entire clip below. Let’s just say Omar is in a heap of trouble.