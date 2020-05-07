Ilhan Omar: Free housing, single-payer healthcare, and universal basic income is 'a start'

If the failed candidacies of Bernie Sanders taught us anything, it’s that he’s not actually serious about his beliefs. He always outlines a socialist agenda, promotes it, abandons it, and then endorses a corporatist Democrat. That’s his M.O.

However, if it taught us two things, it’s that he’s not serious and that there are a frightening number of leftists who genuinely believe his kooky communist garbage.

Bernie, due to a combination of age and repeated failure, is probably finished as a candidate. Barring a miracle, his career will wind down and he’ll be remembered as “that guy who dragged the party even further to the left.” He won’t have any achievements of his own to brag about, but he will be able to claim that he was at the vanguard of an effort to mainstream the communist ideology within the Democratic Party.

Before Bernie, they were ashamed to admit what they believed. Now, they’re proud of it. That’s his legacy.

If you need proof, we have Ilhan Omar.

Sure, she’s the subject of multiple DOJ investigations over campaign finance violations. OK, fine, she might have married her brother as part of an immigration scam. Yes, she’s repeatedly exposed herself as an anti-Semite. Democrats don’t care.

All of that will be forgiven, because she’s angling to make herself the new face of free stuff.

Here’s what we need to make universal, as a start:

🏥 Healthcare

🍏 School meals

📬 Vote-by-mail

🏠 Housing

💵 Basic income — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 5, 2020

It’s unlikely that you’ll find many people arguing the school meals bit. A few, perhaps, but most of us are OK with that. The rest of her list, however, reads like a deranged left-wing fever dream.

Taken on their own, single-payer, free housing, and universal basic income are economically unsustainable. Together, they’re a recipe for the complete and utter destruction of the nation. Factor in the fraud that will result from the proggies’ vote-by-mail scam, and you have a prescription for the end of the United States.

And that’s what this is really all about.

As for this being “a start,” one wonders what more she could possibly want. Is she looking for a free Faberge egg every month? Maybe a “clunkers for Lamborghinis” program? How about a “Universal Basic Diamonds” initiative?

If we’re going to go all pie in the sky, we might as well ask for the good stuff, right?