Ilhan Omar marries consultant she denied dating - after her campaign paid his firm $500,000

Last August rumors began to swirl that, once again, Ilhan Omar was involved in a scandal. On the heels of questions about her marriages, one of which may have been to her own brother, allegations surfaced that she had been dating a political consultant by the name of Tim Mynett. Their affair – which was laid out by Beth Mynett in a divorce filing – supposedly led to the destruction of Mynett’s marriage.

As Dan wrote at the time:

A court filing from Beth Mynett, 55, alleged that the freshman congresswoman was involved with her husband Tim Mynett, 38, and that their separation in April 2019 was brought on by his confession. “The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, who serves as a U.S. representative from Minnesota,” read the court filing, obtained by Fox News. It gets better. (Doesn’t it always?) Tim Mynett’s company has billed Omar’s congressional campaign $230,000 over the course of the past year for a variety of consulting services – mainly involving digital communications, Internet advertising and so forth.

Omar denied dating Mynett.

Now, according to her official Instagram, she’s married him.

The affair, in and of itself, isn’t illegal. However, there are some massive ethical issues surrounding it, and there’s definitely a financial angle that demands investigation. Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s company a whopping half million dollars for a wide range of services throughout 2018.

As the Star Tribune reports:

Allegations of a relationship between Omar and Mynett swirled last year and brought much scrutiny on the freshman congresswoman. Her relationship with Mynett is at the center of a Federal Election Commission complaint alleging that money Omar’s campaign committee paid to Mynett and his firm for travel expenses were for personal use. Omar’s campaign paid Mynett’s company, E Street Group, more than $500,000 last year for consulting, advertising, fundraising and travel.

Obviously, there are questions about the ways in which Omar will now be benefiting from the payments made to her new husband’s firm….

Ilhan Omar has married her political strategist, whom her campaign has paid hundreds of thousands of dollars. She denied dating him at first. But now that they’re hitched she is being enriched by the money people donated to her campaign. Nice work if you can get it. — David Martosko (@dmartosko) March 12, 2020

And then there’s the little matter of the aforementioned FEC complaint. Jokes are flying fast that Omar married Mynett so she could invoke spousal privilege and the duo could avoid testifying against each other should the investigation lead to a criminal trial. To be clear, that is just a joke. Since the alleged improprieties occurred before the marriage, it probably will not apply.

Still, this is Ilhan Omar. If she thinks she sees an angle…

