Ilhan Omar: Nice hotels you've got around the world, Trump . . . be a shame if Iran attacked them

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 7, 2020 at 5:00am
A warning? Or a suggestion?

There is no reason to think Trump’s business interests are driving any of his military decisions. The killing of Qassem Soleimani was based entirely on the strategic situation on the ground, and Soleimani’s involvement in the killing of Americans and the attack on the embassy in Baghdad – just to name a few recent examples of his evil.

Iran has been sowing chaos and mayhem throughout the Middle East region for 40 years, and it’s well past time an American president did something serious about it.

So now that Trump is actually doing so, it must be because he’s worried about his hotels?

Got it.

How about this? Before Omar can continue to serve in Congress, she should actually decide to be on the side of the United States in global situations, rather than on the side of Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah and the Palestinian Authority.

It’s no longer shocking to listen to Democrats take the side of our enemies in conflicts, but it’s pretty much a given that the likes of Ilhan Omar will do so.

Do you think Ilhan Omar is giving suggestions to Iran?

So the tweet about Iran attacking Trump hotels worldwide: Was that her idea? It sure sounds like an entry into the suggestion box for Iran’s military planners.

And by the way, if Trump hotel guests are skittish, who made them that way? President Trump? Or the member of Congress who just told Iran to go off and try to blow them up?

How is this woman possibly allowed to remain a member of Congress?

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







