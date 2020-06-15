Ilhan Omar's embarrassing CNN interview shows she has no idea what will replace a defunded police department

Supposedly, the Democrats’ 2020 presidential candidate does not support defunding the police. If you believe that, you’re an idiot who thinks Joe Biden has thoughts of his own.

The simple truth is that Biden’s been in politics for 50 years and he’s never had an original idea. He’s demonstrated some political value as a yes man – a guy who chuckles and cheerfully backs up his superiors – but he has no core beliefs of any kind. Creepy Ol’ Joe is there to be a wingman, nothing more.

So, if he says he doesn’t support defunding the police but the people setting his party’s agenda are for it, you can bet he’ll eventually toe the hard left line.

Enter Ilhan Omar. She, like most of the radical lefties who have taken control of the Democratic party, believes in dismantling the police. Unfortunately, people who feel this way don’t seem to have any idea what will replace our current first-responded system. As we discussed last week, even CNN is having a hard time spinning this into anything resembling a sane position.

This weekend, Omar appeared with fake newsman Jake Tapper. He asked her who would investigate crimes once she got rid of the police department.

Her response was a word salad so spectacularly incoherent that I’m not even going to attempt a transcription. Just watch it, and you’ll see what I mean. She has absolutely no idea what will take the place of the police.

At least, she has no idea that she can utter without ending her career. . .