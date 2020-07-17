Ilhan Omar's primary challenger trounces her in fundraising - collects almost 8 times the cash

Hmmmm. . . If you’d like to seen certain corrupt, anti-semitic Minneapolis representative consigned to the scrap heap of history, we may have some good news for you. Ilhan Omar is getting absolutely obliterated in terms of fundraising. Her primary challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, may have started off slowly, but recent FEC filings show that he’s managed to pick up a massive head of steam.

In the last quarter, Melton-Meaux scarfed up an astonishing $3.2 million, dwarfing Omar’s comparatively meager $471K. He currently has $2 million on hand, almost double Omar’s war chest.

As I’ve argued in the past, money won’t necessarily make or break a candidate. If it did, President Hillary would be knee deep in her re-election bid right now. However, it’s nice to have and it can certainly be seen as a sign of enthusiasm.

Here’s the word from the Star Tribune:

Melton-Meaux, a mediation lawyer who emerged on the DFL scene late last year to challenge Omar, told the Star Tribune he raised a staggering $3.2 million between April and the end of June, with $2 million cash left in the bank before the Aug. 11 primary. He dramatically outraised Omar, who took in $471,624 during the same time period. Omar’s campaign said she has $1,111,861 left on hand ahead of the primary election. TRENDING: Journalists repeating Jim Acosta's dishonest quote of Kayleigh McEnany talking about science and schools The fundraising gap would be striking for any newcomer challenging an incumbent, but it’s especially notable in a race against Omar, a freshman Democrat and member of “The Squad” who has risen to prominence as one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Omar herself is a prolific fundraiser, fueled in part by her national profile and her unabashed criticism of President Donald Trump.

A couple of caveats:

First: A sizable chunk of Melton-Meaux’s cash came from outside the district. Not all of it, mind you, but some. That could indicate that his local support is softer than you would otherwise assume, or it could suggest that outsiders have recognized a winner and are backing him.

Second: While some conservatives and pro-Israel groups outside the district are supporting his effort, it’s worth noting that Melton-Meaux is just about as left-wing as Omar is. He bills himself as a “lifelong progressive Democrat” and actually supported Omar during her initial run. So, if he manages to win, she’ll be replaced by someone with an awful lot of the same policy positions.

We’ll know how this shakes out in a few weeks. The MN-05 primary is August 11.

