Illinois officials: Liberal voter registration policies allowed non citizens to vote in 2018

“It never happens. If it does happen it’s statistically insignificant. Shut up, and stop talking about it. You’re a racist who hates brown people!”

That’s the standard liberal argument whenever you point out that voter fraud – the thing that never happens – seems to happen with astonishing regularity.

After each election, we’re inundated with stories about voting irregularities. It happens like clockwork. Be it Detroit, Chicago, LA, New York, or Miami, liberal cities just seem to have the darndest time making sure the people voting are actually eligible.

Why? Golly. Who knows? It’s a complete mystery.

Yet here we are. Once again, we have a story – this time from Illinois – that confirms the thing that doesn’t happen is happening all around us.

TRENDING: Hillary goes off on Bernie: ‘Nobody likes him; nobody wants to work with him’

Here’s the word, via WCIA’s Mark Maxwell:

White’s office offered assurances that a “programming error” in electronic keypads at the DMV have been repaired, and pointed out that the 547 non-citizens were only a small fraction of the 600,000+ Illinoisans who have been automatically registered to vote since 2018. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) January 21, 2020

“Automatic registration” is a left-wing program which (as the name would suggest) automatically registers people to vote when they have contact with government entities. If you’re old school, you can think of it as “motor voter” for the 21st century.

Chicago allows non-citizens to get drivers licenses and, according to WCIA, a “programming malfunction” failed to weed them out of the voting pool. Oops!

“Illinois law allows immigrants who are not citizens to get a driver’s license or state identification. Both state and federal law prohibits non-citizens from participating in American elections. White’s office sent a letter to the State Board of Elections on December 18th notifying them that despite several safeguards, a programming malfunction in the agency’s electronic keypads improperly registered 574 non-American citizens to vote. “For whatever reason that technological programming error did not properly remove the individuals,” Secretary of State spokesman Henry Haupt explained. “The individuals who are applying for driver’s license were inadvertently pooled into the automatic voter registration.”

Mainstreamers and lefties will tell you it’s “only” 547 illegal votes. So, once again, it’s ‘statistically insignificant.’ However, it seems to be happening pretty much all over the nation, and it obviously adds up. How many ‘statistically insignificant” stories do we need before the problem becomes significant?

Besides, whatever happened to the left’s “we should never disenfranchise eligible voters” schtick?

RELATED: Brenda Snipes rescinds resignation - plans to fight for $71K annual pension