This incoherent clip makes it clear why Biden's keepers want him to stay in the basement

Maybe you think Biden has simply lost a step due to age. Perhaps you see him as the same old gaffe machine he always was. Possibly, you’re in the camp that thinks he’s suffering from some kind of medical issue. Whatever your instincts tell you, one thing is clear.

The former VP has major problems whenever he appears in public.

Everyone assumes that’s why his keepers have had him trapped in his basement bunker, dodging questions and public appearances, for months. It’s probably also the reason Nancy Pelosi is advising him not to debate the president.

Whether he’s speaking extemporaneously or reading a teleprompter, the outcome is almost always the same. The Democrat powers-that-be are aware that the minute Biden steps out into the spotlight something bizarre is going to happen.

Something like this:

For the record, that was:

“COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than one hundred years. Look. Here’s. The lives. It’s just. It’s j- eh. Think about it. More lives this year than any year for the past hundred years.”

Joe took no questions, so he couldn’t elaborate.

If you had the foresight to purchase a “Biden to English” translation guide before they sold out, that was good thinking and money well spent. You’re going to get a lot of use out of it.

Or maybe not. . . Yesterday’s return to the campaign trail, including the speech above, so exhausted Joe that his people shut everything down today.

Day two of the Biden campaign having a traveling press pool cover his movements. “The campaign started the morning by calling a lid … we are told to not expect any pooled movements from Biden for the rest of the day.” cool! pic.twitter.com/WhG43nzRo9 — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 1, 2020

