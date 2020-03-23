India announces a nationwide lockdown . . . for one day

India hasn’t actually had that many cases yet – only 324 confirmed with five deaths – so maybe the idea is that they’re still early enough in the process to stamp it out with only a very short, very limited nationwide lockdown.

I don’t think it’s going to work for some obvious reasons, but on Sunday they gave it a shot:

During the 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. lockdown—dubbed the “people’s curfew” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he unveiled it—people were asked to stay in their homes and most businesses were shut. The restrictions were voluntary, but each state was asked to do what it could to help citizens comply. The police in New Delhi said they were handing out flowers to drivers they found on the road and telling them to go home. Initial reports suggested Indians were taking the exercise seriously.

“The streets are empty,” tweeted the prime minister Sunday. “But the resolve to fight COVID-19 is full.”

There is some suggestion that India’s infection rate is much higher than what’s being reported, simply because the country is so far behind on testing. But even if the figure of 324 is right, there’s now way this plan can work.

TRENDING: Stop it, media: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin did not say we’ll be on lockdown for 10-to-12 weeks

One day on lockdown isn’t going to change the fact that there are surely people walking around carrying the virus, but not yet showing symptoms. A day isn’t nearly enough time for the virus to run its course in these people, so once they’re back on the streets today, the dynamic will not have changed at all.

The better plan is to institute the kind of social-distancing measures we’re undertaking in the United States, but over a longer period of time, in the hope that infections go way down while the virus runs its course in most who’ve been infected. Even if you somehow kept every human from contact with every other human, it would make no difference at all if you only did it for a day.

There is some thought that this is more of a trial run for a total lockdown that might become necessary, and take longer, at some point in the future. But it’s not a good trial run because a one-day lockdown doesn’t present the problem of people running out of supplies, or people becoming absolutely stir crazy as weeks drag on and they can’t go anywhere.

Anyone can handle staying home for one day, especially if it’s a Sunday when they wouldn’t normally go to work anyway. It’s when the lockdown lasts for weeks that you start running into problems.

Will a one-day lockdown make any difference? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

We’re not in lockdown in the U.S. now – and hopefully we won’t be – but obviously a lot of people are stuck working from home and generally confining themselves much more than they otherwise would. So far people seem to be handling it with reasonable poise and humor. Let’s see how that goes when we’re two weeks into this. Or four. Or six.

I’m not sure what India thinks it’s going to learn from this one-day experiment. I suspect it will be that one-day experiments don’t teach you anything.