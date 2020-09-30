Here are the Most Infuriating Opportunities Trump Missed in Last Night's Debate

It almost seems gratuitous at this point to pile on about the nature of last night’s debate. A high-minded discussion of the fate of the nation it most certainly was not. I think we can all agree on that.

Joe Biden was every bit the jerk you would have expected him to be if you watched his 2012 debate with Paul Ryan. He smirks. He pretends to laugh. He rolls his eyes. He name-calls. He lies. This is who Joe Biden is. No one should be surprised by it.

I think the best you can say about Chris Wallace is that he doesn’t understand the difference between a debate moderator and a participant. And if his job was to keep order and enforce the rules, uh, yeah . . . he failed.

But Donald Trump’s performance was the most disappointing to me. It wasn’t so much the rudeness, although that surely didn’t help. The problem was the substantive opportunities Trump missed to defend and explain the power of his policies and his record.

The continuing frustration of the Trump presidency is that he governs far better than he presents himself in public. If Trump would simply lay out the facts about what he’s done and why he’s done it, he would have a very convincing case to make.

Last night’s debate presented a perfect opportunity for Trump to knock down some serious lies that have come from the Democrats and the media about his policies and their results. But he didn’t take them. He was so busy insulting Biden and trying to get in personal digs, he failed to tell the audience:

His tax cuts resulted in the best economic growth in a decade, and the lowest unemployment on record. He could have tied this to the corporate tax rate cut that freed up private-sector capital, and explained that Biden’s plan to raise the tax would cause billions of private-sector capital to get sucked up by politicians, killing business expansion and job creation just when it’s needed most. He could have made the case that the nation is stronger when the private sector has more resources, not when the government has more. But he didn’t.

The recession of 2020 was the result of governors shutting down their states to a far greater degree than was necessary, and far longer than was necessary. This would have been an effective rejoinder to Biden’s dishonest claim that this is “his (Trump’s) recession.” He could have pointed out that what we’re doing now – cautiously operating but exercising caution with masks and social distancing – is the much better approach. He did point out that it’s Biden who’s inclined to shut everything down again, but he didn’t really explain how much of the economic collapse was outside his control, nor did he explain his priority of balancing COVID caution with economic resurgence. As it was, he allowed Biden to paint the economic collapse as a result of Trump’s policies, when in fact the collapse only happened because governors shut the economy down in defiance of Trump’s policies. That was a huge missed opportunity.

Democrats are trying to further blow up the federal budget with another $2.2 trillion in federal spending, much of it to go to favored political constituencies like blue-state governmental units who mismanaged their spending and now need a bailout. He could have further pointed out that their insistence on subsidizing unemployment is making it harder for companies to hire workers back. Of course, it’s hard for Republicans to complain about excessive federal spending when they wanted the first COVID spending blowout as badly as the Democrats did. But at least Trump could have said that Democrats have no credibility on the deficit when they are so eager to add trillions more to it, and it’s Republicans who are saying, no, open up the economy instead. But Trump couldn’t stay disciplined long enough to say that.

The U.S. has become a force in global energy markets because Trump has aggressively driven the effort to produce domestic energy resources and sell them internationally. We have completely turned around our one-time dependency on foreign oil, and it’s happened because Trump removed the restrictions against oil leases on federally owned land (the same restrictions Obama and Biden insisted on keeping in place) and because Trump has been a champion of fracking, which is helping to turn oil shale into marketable and refinable oil. Most of the country has no idea what an economic impact this has made, and that’s because they’re not being told. They weren’t told last night either, because Trump didn’t tell them when he had the opportunity.

Not only does he have a health care plan, contrary to Chris Wallace’s false claim in one of his first questions, but it’s a really good one. You can read more about it here. It’s designed to expand private insurance options, put patients and doctors in the decision-making driver’s seat and get the government out of it as much as possible. It empowers people who can take care of their own health care needs and still protects those who can’t – and it absolutely protects people who have pre-existing conditions. When Wallace claimed he has no plan, it was the perfect opportunity for Trump to tell us all about his plan. But he didn’t.

These are the reasons last night’s debate was so frustrating. I share everyone else’s disappointment with its tone, but more than anything I lament the lost opportunity to have a real, substantive discussion about the needs of the American people and the direction of the nation. Trump governs much better than he makes the case for himself, which is ironic considering he is known as a brilliant salesman whose most notable achievement in business is the building of the Trump brand.

Performances like last night turn the Trump brand in politics to garbage, which is a shame because Trump’s actual policies have mostly been very good for the country. You just wouldn’t know it from the crude loudmouth we saw on stage last night.