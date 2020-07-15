Initial test of Moderna's COVID vaccine produces antibodies in 45 out of 45 volunteers

You can’t do any better than batting 1.000. Unless, of course, it’s a matter of getting more at-bats. And Moderna is going to need a lot more at-bats before we can be confident its vaccine really works.

But so far, so good:

The experimental vaccine, developed by Fauci’s colleagues at the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., will start its most important step around July 27: A 30,000-person study to prove if the shots really are strong enough to protect against the coronavirus.

But Tuesday, researchers reported anxiously awaited findings from the first 45 volunteers who rolled up their sleeves back in March. Sure enough, the vaccine provided a hoped-for immune boost.

Those early volunteers developed what are called neutralizing antibodies in their bloodstream — molecules key to blocking infection — at levels comparable to those found in people who survived COVID-19, the research team reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

A few caveats:

The 45 patients whose results were released on Tuesday were not the entire group. The test divided participants into young adults, whose results we now have, and older adults, whose results are coming shortly. If the older adults fare as well as the younger ones, that will really be noteworthy.

Also, about the antibodies the prospective vaccine produced: There are conflicting reports about whether antibodies from COVID are permanent. Some suspect they may only last a few months. No one knows for sure, but if the antibodies produced by the Moderna vaccine are similar to the natural ones, there’s no guarantee the vaccine provides permanent protection. Presumably, though, it would be very effective at least in curing someone who already has COVID.

The vaccine did produce some side effects, including flu-like symptoms (fever, chills, etc.) that could last as long as 24 hours after vaccination. None of it was harmful or permanent, and most seem to think it’s a small price to pay to be protected against COVID.

I’m not sure exactly how 30,000 volunteers are rounded up for a drug trial like this, although I’d think you’d have no shortage of volunteers in Florida, Texas or California. I’ll assume the pharmaceutical companies have mastered the logistics of that, though, so I’ll gladly leave it up to them. The trial will not only look for the presence of the antibodies, but also for their durability and the possibility of other side effects showing up in people from the larger group.

The hope is that the vaccine will be ready by the end of the year. I know we’d all like something sooner, but that is lightning speed in the world of vaccine development.

Moderna is certainly not the only company working toward a cure. There’s plenty of competition, if you even want to call it that. No one can really be rooting for any one company over another either. We all want as many of these as possible to work.

Forty-five successful tests represent no guarantee the larger group will give us the same results on the larger scale, but it’s as good a start as we can get and we’ll take it. Keep in mind that, once a vaccine has proven effective, it still needs to be mass-produced. That’s one of the reasons you can’t just try it out on 45 people this week and release it to the public next week. A lot more has to happen.

Keep praying that the subsequent results are as good as what we’re telling you about today. It’s our best chance to get back to life as we’ve known it.