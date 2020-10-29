Instagram Testimony: People Are Showing Up to Vote and Being Told They Already Voted

Her name is Taylor Zundel, and it sounds like she and her husband live in or near Salt Lake City.

And she witnessed quite the irregularity when they showed up for early voting: Not just her husband, but at least one other voter, were told when they got there that records showed they had already voted.

No, both said, they certainly had not. The response of the election officials? They would place a call, and perhaps they would be able to “clear their votes” so they could actually vote.

What?

If you’re not entirelyc lear what happened here, join the club. I have lots of questions:

Who marked these men as already having voted, when they hadn’t?

What exactly does it mean to “clear your vote” and how is it done? Who has the authority to do it?

Did someone frauduently vote using their names? Is it that easy? If so, how many other fraudulent votes end up getting counted because no one realizes they happened?

How many people never get the chance to vote because election officials don’t know how to solve a problem like this?

If people are wrongly marked down as having voted when they didn’t, could the opposite also happen? That people who do vote never have their votes recorded? Can that happen? Does it?

It seems to me there are only two possibilities here: This is either bureaucratic incompetence, which suggests all kinds of problems with election reliability, or fraud, which suggests all kinds of problems with election security. It has to be at least one of the two, if not both. Am I missing something here?

But don’t worry. The media and the entire Democratic Party assure us there is no such thing as voter fraud and you’re a conspiracy theorist if you think there is.

In other words: Shut up, they explained.