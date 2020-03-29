That 'very intense conversation' between Trump, advisors on New York quarantine shows the process is working

We sometimes start headlines with “Media thinks it has something . . . “, and then we tell you about a matter the media are trying to turn into a scandal that’s actually not troubling in the slightest.

So it goes with yesterday’s news that President Trump, who had been considering a complete quarantine of New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut, decided against the quarantine after a “very intense conversation” with the virus task force.

The Daily Mail thinks this is evidence of a president gone off the rails:

Anthony Fauci said Sunday that officials had to convince Donald Trump not to impose a quarantine on parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after the U.S. death toll from coronavirus doubled to more than 2,000 over the weekend.

The top immunologist at National Institutes of Health told CNN that officials had a ‘very intense discussion’ with the president at the White House Saturday night against quarantining.

‘After discussions with the President we made it clear and he agreed, it would be much better to do what’s called a strong advisory,’ Fauci told State of the Union’s Jake Tapper Sunday morning.

The Worst Web Site in the World would have you believe there was a mutiny at the White House:

The White House coronavirus task force unanimously shunned President Donald Trump’s suggestion of a quarantine in the New York City area, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday.

The president “did very seriously consider” the idea of locking down the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday.” But Trump was dissuaded after a meeting with the task force led by Vice President Mike Pence.

These reports paint a picture of a madman president wanting to hatch all kinds of insane ideas, while his desperate advisors plead with him to refrain for the sake of all that’s good and decent.

That is surely not what actually happened here.

Anyone who has been in a position of executive authority can tell you that, when the decisions are difficult and the stakes are high, there can be some pretty intense conversations between the big boss and his or her most trusted advisors. CEOs of businesses large and small have to deal with this all the time, and the best of them develop strong visions but are also willing to listen to their people.

I can only imagine what some of the strategic conversations have been like at the White House the past few weeks, as the coronavirus situation evolves almost hourly, and Trump has to make decisions about everything from treatment drugs to medical equipment to the impact on the economy and the implications for international relations. If this was the first “intense conversation” that’s happened, then I would suggest to you that the people in that room don’t care enough.

But I am sure that’s not the case.

The situation in New York has reached catastrophe level. There are more than 50,000 cases in New York alone, with the situation exploding in New Jersey as well. And because people from New York and New Jersey travel to other states a lot – particularly Florida – there is widespread concern that they’ll touch off a whole new spread if they’re allowed to leave the state.

Trump is a guy whose first instinct is always the biggest, boldest move. So it’s no surprise he floated the idea of a complete quarantine of the area. Had it been possible to successfully implement and enforce one, it certainly would have prevented the spread of the disease as described above.

But yes, there are repercussions to such a move, which is why it was important that Trump listened to this team and decided on the travel advisory instead. Hopefully that is enough and it stops the New York-level crisis from spreading.

Here’s where Trump contributes to his own problem, though: With a “normal” president, you’d never hear about the idea he got talked ot of because it would only be discussed internally, and the only idea you’d hear about is the one that was ultimately chose. Trump tweets as he thinks, and then when he takes good advice and decides to go in a different direction, the media have a field day talking about what he originally wanted to do. This is where Trump’s tweeting causes him unnecessary headaches.

That said, there is nothing whatsoever wrong with the president kicking off a discussion with a very big – and possibly risky – idea to solve a problem, only to reconsider when his advisors explain the possible consequences of it. In the end, it sounds like Trump made a reasonable decision after listening to the people around him, which is the very thing is critics often accuse him of not doing.

But then when he does, they act like it’s some big scandal that he got talked out of something he wanted to do.

The media think they have something. The rest of the country has a crisis on its hands and doesn’t have time for the media’s nonsense.