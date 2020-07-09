Internet mobs not too happy that 150 public figures signed a letter in Harper's denouncing cancel culture

Cancel them, declare the mobs. We will not tolerate their insolence!

There remain, it would appear, a few dangling left-wingers who still recognize that a healthy society needs to allow for the free flow of ideas without stringing up everyone who strays from the officially sanctioned orthodoxy. Among these are legendary leftists like Noam Chomsky, as well as pretend conservative David Brooks and Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

All told, 150 of them put their names to a letter published by Harper’s that warns of the dangers of where we’re going with public debate. It is hardly a conservative or pro-Trump letter. In fact, it wrongly blames Trump for contributing to the problem. But it’s clear-eyed on the main idea, which is that we’re not going to make it as a society if the open expression of certain ideas become grounds for banishment and cancellation:

The free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is daily becoming more constricted. While we have come to expect this on the radical right, censoriousness is also spreading more widely in our culture: an intolerance of opposing views, a vogue for public shaming and ostracism, and the tendency to dissolve complex policy issues in a blinding moral certainty. We uphold the value of robust and even caustic counter-speech from all quarters. But it is now all too common to hear calls for swift and severe retribution in response to perceived transgressions of speech and thought. More troubling still, institutional leaders, in a spirit of panicked damage control, are delivering hasty and disproportionate punishments instead of considered reforms. Editors are fired for running controversial pieces; books are withdrawn for alleged inauthenticity; journalists are barred from writing on certain topics; professors are investigated for quoting works of literature in class; a researcher is fired for circulating a peer-reviewed academic study; and the heads of organizations are ousted for what are sometimes just clumsy mistakes. Whatever the arguments around each particular incident, the result has been to steadily narrow the boundaries of what can be said without the threat of reprisal. We are already paying the price in greater risk aversion among writers, artists, and journalists who fear for their livelihoods if they depart from the consensus, or even lack sufficient zeal in agreement.

The claim that this is common on the radical right is garbage, but whatever. That inclusion of claim only proves that this did not come from a right-wing cabal trying to silence those on the left. These are mostly left-wingers who have benefited from freedom of expression throughout their lives, and recognize how dangerous it is to squash it just because their side is ascendant at the moment.

TRENDING: Why are we now making a scandal out of who got PPP loans?

If they were expecting to persuade the mobs, however, I think they’re going to be disappointed. Typical is the response offered here by Laura Bradley writing in the Daily Beast:

On Tuesday, Harper’s Magazine—the musty magazine of choice for musty magnates—published a ridiculous and delusional open letter signed by such luminaries as J.K. Rowling, Bari Weiss, David Brooks, Jesse Singal, and Malcolm Gladwell. The purpose of this screed? Ostensibly, to encourage “open debate.” But upon closer inspection, the upshot appears to be that writers and journalists should be able to advance whatever bullshit ideas they want without being held in any way accountable.

One might ask why anyone thought now, of all times, was the moment to do this. After all, we are in the middle of a pandemic. And an urgent movement for Black lives. Another recession is looming. So is an eviction crisis, and several more issues that feel more pressing than the right to spew transphobic garbage and sandwich-based class analysis without getting roasted on Twitter.

I put the sentence above in bold because it’s really the crux of the matter. People like Laura Bradley believe there is no right to advance ideas if the mob disapproves of the ideas. They don’t want to debate you. They want to silence you. And if you refuse to be silenced, they want to do whatever they can to punish you for speaking.

Should free speech be universal and unlimited? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

They will pressure your boss to fire you. They will try to get people to take contracts away from you. If you’re a writer, they will try to have your work made unavailable. They will try to get your social media accounts suspended or banned entirely.

We already discussed on Monday what a dangerous proposition this is. From where comes the idea that you should face “accountability” for expressing an idea? The only accountability that makes sense in an open society is that other people will debate your ideas and counter them with other ideas they hope are better and more persuasive. If you advance an idea and it’s a really bad one, others should attack its flaws and try to persuade others not to implement it. If the idea is that bad, this shouldn’t be hard.

But that’s not what the Internet mobs want, and as we discussed in Monday’s piece, that’s not what a lot of mainstream journalists want either. They don’t really favor free speech. They unlimited free speech for themselves, and no role for the government in limiting others’ free speech. But they also want to reserve for themselves the right to decide whose speech requires “accountability,” and then send the mobs on those they decide deserves it.

This is what Rowling, Chomsky and the other signatories are warning against. Needless to say, the leaders of the cancel culture now want to cancel everyone who signed the letter, and they’re succeeding at intimidating some of them:

“I do not endorse this @Harpers letter. I am in contact with Harper’s about a retraction,” historian Kerri Greenidge told her followers. Her name has since been taken off the letter.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Free speech is in the left's way, so what do you think they'll do when they're in power?

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan also expressed regret for having signed the letter.

“I did not know who else had signed that letter,” Boylan tweeted. “I thought I was endorsing a well meaning, if vague, message against internet shaming. I did know Chomsky, Steinem, and Atwood were in, and I thought, good company. The consequences are mine to bear. I am so sorry.”

Boylan’s retreat is hilarious. She apparently had no problem with the letter itself, but is upset that some of the others who signed it are in disfavor with the people she considers her ideological allies. It’s a classic case of: I agreed with it until I found out who else agreed with it!

Meanwhile, liberal Vox writer Matthew Yglesias is also getting skewered for signing it. It will be quite the test of Yglesias’s intestinal fortitude to see if he hangs in there or caves like Greenidge and Boyland did.

But isn’t this incident the perfect encapsulation of the cancel culture itself? Left-wingers who share much of the policy agenda of the cancelers, but also know the value of free speech, warn that this is a dangerous road to go down. For that, they become the next targets for cancellation.

One of the reasons this nation has flourished for 244 years is that we’ve long believed in the importance of tolerating all points of view, even those we consider obnoxious. We fight to prevent terrible ideas from becoming policy, but we don’t criminalize the expression of them. Once we give up that principle, we empower the loudest and most intimidating voices to silence everyone else. They know better than you, and they’re going to make you pay a price if you dare to give voice to your “bullshit ideas.”

There have been times in our history when it was the left that would have been in the crosshairs for its advocacy of ideas that some thought sounded downright communist. Anyone who knows history knows that Senator Joseph McCarthy tried to make a very public show of ostracizing and destroying people on the left for what he insisted were their communist sympathies.

Without defending such sympathies in any way, I’m glad the American political culture valued free speech and rendered McCarthy’s efforts impotent. We defeated communism, not by silencing it, but by exposing it for what it was and by giving people the opportunity to reject it freely. That will always be the way to defeat terrible ideas.

Then again, maybe some ideas aren’t all that terrible. They’re just offensive to those who don’t like them and don’t want to hear them. There is no inherent right in this country not to hear ideas you don’t like – just the freedom to counter them with your own. I would say someone should explain this to the mobs, but 150 liberals just tried to.

The mobs don’t want to listen.