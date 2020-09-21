SECTIONS
The interview is proceeding as normal, then suddenly Nancy Pelosi blurts out: 'Good morning, Sunday morning'

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published September 21, 2020 at 11:31am
I can’t wait to hear your theories on this one:

The first thing that comes to my mind is that a teleprompter crossed her up. But who uses a teleprompter for a live interview? And why would anyone put “Good morning, Sunday morning” on a teleprompter in the first place?

It’s almost as if her circuits got randmonly reset, and once she was rebooted she just blurted out the standard opening line that indicates Robo-Nancy is in operation.

Two other things: First, look carefully at George Stephanopoulous’s face when she says it. It’s like he realizes she’s a complete mess and he’s trying – but not all that hard – to mask his amusement, since he’s been in on the joke all along.

Also, the rest of her answer – about “protecting the Constitution” or whatever – is almost as random as the Sunday morning thing.

Just a reminder: This woman has complete control over one half of the Legislative Branch of the United States government. And she’s completely out of her mind.

Rest well tonight as you contemplate the future of our republic.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012 and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from The Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.







