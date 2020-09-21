The interview is proceeding as normal, then suddenly Nancy Pelosi blurts out: 'Good morning, Sunday morning'

I can’t wait to hear your theories on this one:

Pelosi glitches out, randomly says “Good morning, Sunday morning” in middle of interview https://t.co/5ejU3NzSQu pic.twitter.com/pM1naKgdxU — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) September 21, 2020

The first thing that comes to my mind is that a teleprompter crossed her up. But who uses a teleprompter for a live interview? And why would anyone put “Good morning, Sunday morning” on a teleprompter in the first place?

It’s almost as if her circuits got randmonly reset, and once she was rebooted she just blurted out the standard opening line that indicates Robo-Nancy is in operation.

Two other things: First, look carefully at George Stephanopoulous’s face when she says it. It’s like he realizes she’s a complete mess and he’s trying – but not all that hard – to mask his amusement, since he’s been in on the joke all along.

Also, the rest of her answer – about “protecting the Constitution” or whatever – is almost as random as the Sunday morning thing.

Just a reminder: This woman has complete control over one half of the Legislative Branch of the United States government. And she’s completely out of her mind.

Rest well tonight as you contemplate the future of our republic.