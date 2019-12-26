Investment bankers lament the fall of beer stocks . . . because teens aren't drinking as much anymore

Um . . . I have a question:

Haven’t beer companies always told us they absolutely do not market to teens, and that their business model is not about selling beer to teens? Haven’t they always told us that they do just fine selling their products to those who are 21 and older, and that this is and will always be their business strategy?

Because if that’s the case, then you’d think their stock prices wouldn’t be affected at all by what teens do or don’t do with respect to beer consumption. Yet the investment banking firm Cowen, which follows beer stocks, doesn’t seem to think that’s the case at all:

Data show that schoolchildren in eighth, tenth and twelfth grades are continuing to make trade-offs between vaping and cigarettes and between cannabis and alcohol, with teens “increasingly shifting away from legacy consumption offerings,” analysts led by Vivien Azer wrote in a note. Signals are mixed for companies, with Constellation Brands Inc. and Brown-Forman Corp. potentially gaining and Altria Group Inc. missing out.

“Given the declines in youth incidence of alcohol, the shifts in underlying sub-category trends will ultimately be increasingly important,” Azer said, noting that “pockets of beer, including imports, continue to expand at healthy rates.” Meanwhile, alcohol and cannabis use is converging, as are “perceived risks and disapproval,” she said. There are also declines in lifetime alcohol use, perhaps linked with an “increasingly health conscious consumer,” she said.

There’s actually no good news here at all. For anyone. The only reason these kids as young as eighth grade are drinking less is that they’re smoking more weed.

But let’s get back to the stock analysis: Cowen looks at a number of companies that operate in the beer, cigarette and vape markets. In all cases, it’s clear that the behaviors of teens very much affect the stock prices and overall prospects for these companies.

That should really be no surprise for a number of reasons, one of which is obvious: Not many people start drinking at the age of 21. If they weren’t already doing it before they hit legal age, it’s because they weren’t interested. There’s plenty of opportunity to have access to alcohol when you’re underage, and that’s when most people decide if they will or won’t be drinkers.

Even if you believed the beer companies’ claims that they don’t promote teen drinking, the fact of the matter is there won’t be many over-21 drinkers if people don’t start as teens.

I am not telling you anything you didn’t already know, obviously. But what’s noteworthy here is that the analysts who follow the beer industry clearly consider the extent of teen drinking when they develop their forecasts for the companies they cover. They know what the beer companies pretend is not the case – that without teen drinkers, it’s hard to make a profit. Beer companies have a vested interest in encouraging teens to drink, such that by the time they’re 21, it’s simply part of their lifestyle.

The beer companies may protest that they’re not really marketing to under-age drinkers because, by definition, you can’t buy beer if you’re under-age. That’s true as far as it goes. But not everyone who drinks at the frat-house kegger walked into a store, flashed an ID and bought the beer. Most just showed up for the party. The same is true for the high school bash at the house where the parents are out of town, or at the party house where everyone knows there’s always a bash going down on the weekends.

Beer is a beverage that people drink in crowds, and while the bar bouncer may be checking IDs, the guy hosting the house party usually is not.

The beer companies know all this, of course, which is why their claim that they don’t market to teens is so disingenuous. Of course they want teens drinking their beer. It’s how they make money. And the analysts who follow them have now unwittingly admitted that the entire industry knows that, and that stock prices will suffer if teens start doing what the industry has always pretended to want them to do – which is not drink.

My advice to everyone, not just teens: Don’t drink. Don’t smoke weed either. Sobriety is the best way to live. If beer companies’ stock prices tumble, who cares? The stock market overall is doing better than ever. And by the way, the president who gave us the policies that have got the market in such good shape also doesn’t drink.

And from what I can see, he has a great time if life.