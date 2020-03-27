Invoking Defense Production Act, Trump orders General Motors to produce ventilators

Once upon a time GM was known as Government Motors thanks to its infamous federal bailout in 2009. Maybe the name still applies.

I don’t like this. It cuts against every argument Trump has made for the past week that the private sector is stepping to the plate and doing what needs to be done without being force – an argument that’s widely true, although not every company is as ready to roll as others when it come to making something they’ve never made before.

Over the weekend, Trump said it made no sense to order a company that had never made ventilators to suddenly make them, when there were already companies available who knew how to do it.

Now he invokes the act even though GM had already announced it was going to make ventilators?

The order comes hours after GM announced plans to build critical-care ventilators with Ventec Life Systems at one of the automaker’s components plants in Indiana. The order does not change GM’s previously announced plans or schedule to produce the ventilators, according to GM spokesman Jim Cain. Earlier, the companies said they were expecting to begin shipping as early as next month.

TRENDING: Don’t let the media push fear on you

GM, in an emailed statement, did not directly address Trump invoking the act. It reiterated that employees with Ventec, GM and their supply base “have been working around the clock for over a week to meet this urgent need.”

“Our commitment to build Ventec’s high-quality critical care ventilator, VOCSN, has never wavered,” GM said. “The partnership between Ventec and GM combines global expertise in manufacturing quality and a joint commitment to safety to give medical professionals and patients access to life-saving technology as rapidly as possible. The entire GM team is proud to support this initiative.”

During World War II, as any GM executive will spend all day telling you, GM converted its plants from carmaking to munition-making. It is often credited with playing a large role in helping to win World War II as a result.

In 2008, when GM was on the verge of collapse as a result of decades’ worth of stupid management decisions, its top executives trotted out the old “Arsenal of Democracy” line to convince Congress to bail the company out. And it worked, although it was actually George W. Bush who made the call by re-allocating TARP funds that were originally supposed to be used to buy up toxic assets from banks.

Was President Trump right to order GM to make ventilators? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 88% (15 Votes) 12% (2 Votes)

Fast-forward to 2020 and GM and its fans are using the term “Arsenal of Health” to draw comparisons to the glory days of World War II.

The ventilators are surely needed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country. But GM is already on top of it. So why the order?

It might have to do with the price. Early reports say that GM and its partners wanted $1 billion to fill the order, and it may be that the use of the Defense Production Act gives the federal government more leeway on negotiating the price. Trump indicated earlier in the day that he wasn’t happy with GM’s approach to this.

He should try living in Metro Detroit. We have to live with GM’s approach to things all the time.

Even so, now Trump has set the precedent that he’s willing to exercise federal command and control over a company in the private sector, and that might be a hard precedent to put back in the bottle when all this is over.

RELATED: Federal government: Oh by the way, we lost $11.2 billion on the GM bailout

By the way, I wonder if the Detroit-area legacy journalists who’ve been capping Trump for not invoking the Defense Production Act to nationalize all industries are going to be happy that he decided to go ahead and do it – but only to one of their own pet companies.

The world has gotten weird.