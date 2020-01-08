Iran claims massive U.S. casualties in missile strikes; Pentagon says none (Trump to speak this morning)

What do you think of Tehran Timmy as the guy the mad mullahs will inevitably send out to spew lies like this? No disrespect intended to guys named Timmy, but it has a nice ring to it.

Trump plans to speak at some unspecified time this morning, and all indications so far are that Iran’s missiles didn’t kill anyone and didn’t do significant damage to any U.S. assets in Iraq. We knew something like this was coming so it appears our commanders were well prepared and got our guys out of harm’s way in plenty of time to keep them safe.

This was Trump’s tweet from last night:

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Get ready for the predictable calls for “restraint,” and the fact that no Americans were killed will be the proposed justification for that.

But firing missiles at our bases is still an act of war no matter how you slice it, and we can’t let Iran commit and act of war against us with impunity. They have to be made to pay a price for this that changes their calculation on whether they try to up the ante yet again.

The message we send if we do nothing now is that we really don’t have the stomach for the fight, and that more terrorist acts against us will not result in serious consequences. Of course, there are plenty of Americans who don’t have the stomach for the fight, and they’ll be all for sending such a message.

On the other hand, the disproportionate response Trump mused about yesterday would expose a serious weakness for Iran: They don’t have the capacity to fight an all-out war with us. Much conventional wisdom says they want it, because it would draw us into a quagmire. But that all depends how we fight it. If we try to put boots on the ground and take territory in Iran, sure, that becomes a quagmire.

But if we simply rely on air power to destroy strategic Iranian targets, we do plenty of damage to the regime’s warmaking capacity and don’t really get ourselves drawn into anything.

Iran is running out of money. They’re having a hard enough time maintaining basic functions of government, let alone fund all the terrorist activity they continue to spread throughout the region. Full-scale war with the United States is something Iran absolutely lacks the capacity to undertake, which is why every escalation by the U.S. makes it harder for Iran to keep up, and moves us closer to the point where they’ll have to retreat.

They won’t want to. But they won’t have any choice.

Every time the U.S. finds itself crosshairs with some upstart, we hear reports about how war with this country would be a disaster and we’re not prepared for the fight. And every time we destroy them within weeks.

Now, the aftermath of these fights is often a lot more difficult, but in this case no one is suggesting we engage in nation-building in Iran. We would love to see the Iranian people take this criminal regime out, of course, and weakening its ability to make war might help make that happen.

But we’re not going to maintain a troop presence of any kind in Iran. We don’t need to. We just need to cripple their military assets.

I hope Trump doesn’t get weak-kneed now. Calling it good because no one got killed doesn’t solve the long-term problem this regime represents, and it’s time to solve it.