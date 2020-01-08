SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Iran claims massive U.S. casualties in missile strikes; Pentagon says none (Trump to speak this morning)

×
Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published January 8, 2020 at 6:51am
Print

What do you think of Tehran Timmy as the guy the mad mullahs will inevitably send out to spew lies like this? No disrespect intended to guys named Timmy, but it has a nice ring to it.

Trump plans to speak at some unspecified time this morning, and all indications so far are that Iran’s missiles didn’t kill anyone and didn’t do significant damage to any U.S. assets in Iraq. We knew something like this was coming so it appears our commanders were well prepared and got our guys out of harm’s way in plenty of time to keep them safe.

This was Trump’s tweet from last night:

TRENDING: VIDEO: As usual, Rand Paul can’t bring himself to support U.S. force against an enemy

Get ready for the predictable calls for “restraint,” and the fact that no Americans were killed will be the proposed justification for that.

But firing missiles at our bases is still an act of war no matter how you slice it, and we can’t let Iran commit and act of war against us with impunity. They have to be made to pay a price for this that changes their calculation on whether they try to up the ante yet again.

The message we send if we do nothing now is that we really don’t have the stomach for the fight, and that more terrorist acts against us will not result in serious consequences. Of course, there are plenty of Americans who don’t have the stomach for the fight, and they’ll be all for sending such a message.

On the other hand, the disproportionate response Trump mused about yesterday would expose a serious weakness for Iran: They don’t have the capacity to fight an all-out war with us. Much conventional wisdom says they want it, because it would draw us into a quagmire. But that all depends how we fight it. If we try to put boots on the ground and take territory in Iran, sure, that becomes a quagmire.

Do you think President Trump should retaliate?

But if we simply rely on air power to destroy strategic Iranian targets, we do plenty of damage to the regime’s warmaking capacity and don’t really get ourselves drawn into anything.

Iran is running out of money. They’re having a hard enough time maintaining basic functions of government, let alone fund all the terrorist activity they continue to spread throughout the region. Full-scale war with the United States is something Iran absolutely lacks the capacity to undertake, which is why every escalation by the U.S. makes it harder for Iran to keep up, and moves us closer to the point where they’ll have to retreat.

They won’t want to. But they won’t have any choice.

Every time the U.S. finds itself crosshairs with some upstart, we hear reports about how war with this country would be a disaster and we’re not prepared for the fight. And every time we destroy them within weeks.

Now, the aftermath of these fights is often a lot more difficult, but in this case no one is suggesting we engage in nation-building in Iran. We would love to see the Iranian people take this criminal regime out, of course, and weakening its ability to make war might help make that happen.

RELATED: Iran raising eyebrows by refusing to hand over Ukrainian airline black box

But we’re not going to maintain a troop presence of any kind in Iran. We don’t need to. We just need to cripple their military assets.

I hope Trump doesn’t get weak-kneed now. Calling it good because no one got killed doesn’t solve the long-term problem this regime represents, and it’s time to solve it.

Submit a Correction





Print
Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







Worst Web Site in the World reports: All 53 GOP senators will support rules that deny Democrat-called witnesses
Iran claims massive U.S. casualties in missile strikes; Pentagon says none (Trump to speak this morning)
VIDEO: As usual, Rand Paul can't bring himself to support U.S. force against an enemy
BREAKING: Iran launches missile attack on U.S. base in Iraq
CNN agrees to pay settlement to Nick Sandmann in libel suit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×