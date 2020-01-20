During the Iran hostage crisis, Bernie backed candidates who defended Iran, accused the hostages of being spies

If I asked you to name a Democrat who is sympathetic toward the mad mullahs who malevolently rule Iran, you might say, “John Kerry!” Or conceivably, “Barack Obama!”

Both, of course, were instrumental in negotiating the awful 2015 nuclear deal that required almost nothing of Iran while releasing $1.5 billion the mullahs have been able to use spreading terror throughout the Mideast region, including the killing of several Americans. Obama and Kerry considered it silly that, decades after the hostage crisis, we remain at odds with Iran. They were determined to become the mullahs’ trusted friends, and they did a darn good job at this awful imperative.

But presumably no one, not even the most left-wing Democrat, would have been sympathetic to Iran back in 1979 when they took 52 Americans hostage and held them for 444 days. Actually that presumption is not correct. There is one Democrat currently running for president who appears to have been quite sympathetic to Iran during the hostage crisis.

And that Democrat is Bernie Sanders.

In 1980, Sanders became a member of the Socialist Workers Party, and was one of the major organizers of campaign events for the SWP’s candidates. The SWP that year nominated a man named Andrew Pulley for president, and Sanders helped bring Pulley to the University of Vermont to speak.

It was quite a speech:

In fact, the SWP’s position on Iran is part of what distinguishes it from democratic socialist groups. When its presidential candidate, Andrew Pulley, came to speak at the University of Vermont in October 1980, Sanders chaired the meeting. Pulley attracted only 40 students to his rally, where he concentrated, according to the SWP’s newspaper The Militant, “on the Iran-Iraq war,” and condemned “anti-Iranian hysteria around the U.S. hostages.” Military action against Iran was not at that point theoretical—Pulley’s speech came six months after the attempt to free the hostages in Operation Eagle Claw had failed.

In his standard stump speech, Pulley condemned “Carter’s war drive against the Iranian people,” and said that the U.S. “was on the brink of war with Iran,” which would be fought “to protect the oil and banking interests of the Rockefellers and other billionaires.” Americans, he predicted, would soon “pay on the battlefields with our very own lives.” Their criticism of the Ayatollah was intended “to get us ready for war.” And, Pulley charged, the media who criticized those of us who were against “American imperialism” were “declared insane.” As for the hostages, Pulley said “we can be sure that many of them are simply spies… or people assigned to protect the spies.”

If this tells you anything, it tells you how little things change. Extreme leftists always think that everything that happens is for the “benefit of billionaires” or whatever. The 1980 socialist was sure we had no real reason to be at odds with Iran! It was just about oil money! Those hostages were probably spies!

And opposing the efforts of the U.S. government vis-a-vis Iran was merely opposing “American imperialsm.” It was all just the run-up to war, you see.

We’re still waiting for that war with Iran. It didn’t happen under Carter. It didn’t happen under Reagan. Obama was practically the mullahs’ BFF. And despite the hysterics you heard over the course of the last couple weeks, it didn’t happen (and probably isn’t happening) under Trump either.

But according to any socialist at any point in history, anything the U.S. does is just to grease the skids for a bloody war to bankroll the military/industrial complex and their rich oil buddies. Even trying to get hostages released is merely a dodge, and surely those hostages deserved it anyway because every enemy of America is inherently good.

That is the thinking Bernie Sanders supported and embraced in 1980. There was a bipartisan consensus at the time that the hostages were the victims of a historic injustice, and that there was no justification whatsoever for holding them. Whether you were Ronald Reagan on the right or Ted Kennedy on the left, you believed this.

But Bernie Sanders did not. Bernie Sanders supported a candidate who denounced President Carter’s efforts to bring the hostages home and his criticisms of the criminal regime that took them in the first place. He supported a candidate who accused the hostages of being spies. He supported America who called the prevailing sentiment to bring the hostages home “anti-Iranian hysteria.”

Now let me ask you: How has Bernie Sanders changed? What former belief has Bernie Sanders renounced? He still considers himself a socialist. He still opposes all action against Iran. If Bernie Sanders became president and Iran threatened our national interests in any way, what reason is there to think he would oppose them? He never has. He didn’t when they held Americans hostage 40 years ago. He didn’t when their militias stormed our embassy in Baghdad. He didn’t when their terror master killed an American contractor.

Bernie Sanders would not protect American interests, because doesn’t believe in American interests and he never has. And yet he has a real shot at becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

If you’re a Democrat, you should understand the kind of man your party is thinking of nominating. If you’re a Republican, you should not take for granted that he would be easy to be in a general election. The media would try its best to rehabilitate him because they hate Donald Trump so much.

But leave no doubt, Bernie Sanders is sympathetic to America’s enemies, and he has been for a very long time.

Vote wisely.