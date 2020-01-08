Iran raising eyebrows by refusing to hand over Ukrainian airline black box

Last night, when news broke that a Ukrainian passenger plane crashed shortly after leaving Tehran, everyone began to speculate. Was it shot down? Was it an accident? Did someone mistake it for a military vehicle and target it?

The tragedy – that all 176 people on board were lost – was almost instantly forgotten in a wave of speculation.

As NBC News reported this morning:

The plane’s operator, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA), said 167 passengers and nine crew members were aboard when the plane took off from Tehran International Airport en route to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, at 6:10 a.m. local time (9:40 p.m. ET). It disappeared from the radars a few minutes after departure. According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, 82 people on board were Iranian, 63 Canadian, and 11 Ukrainian, including the nine crew members. Ten were from Sweden, four from Afghanistan, three from Germany and three from the United Kingdom.

Initially, the official line, from both Iran and Ukraine, was that mechanical issues seemed to have caused the crash. There was no evidence that the missile attack had anything to do with the incident. It was apparently, coincidence.

Still, a passenger jet crashing after leaving Tehran, during a missile attack, and in the midst of the whole Trump/Russia/Ukraine fiasco? That’s a whole lot of coincidence, and the conjecture continued. Eventually, Ukraine added some fuel to the conspiracy fire when they withdrew their initial “mechanical failure” assessment and said they’d have to wait for an investigation.

Finally, as the story began to die down, Iran decided to get cagey with the plane’s newly recovered black box flight recorder…

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation head says black box will not be returned to Boeing.

“Investigations into plane crashes take place in the country of the crash”

Ukrainian authorities “can be present during investigations”. (Mehr news agency) pic.twitter.com/36Uhb9a8id — BBC Monitoring (@BBCMonitoring) January 8, 2020

What to make of all this? Well, nothing… yet.

There is still no evidence that the plane was targeted – intentionally or accidentally. It’s absolutely possible that this was nothing more than a weirdly-timed accident. We’ll have to wait and see how the inquiry plays out.

However, given Iran’s closed nature and their hostility toward outside investigators, we may never really know.