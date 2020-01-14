Iran says it has arrested people in connection with the 'accidental' downing of the Ukrainian airliner

Arrested them for what? If it was really an accident, what crime did they commit?

Of course, this is Iran. The law is whatever the mad mullahs want it to be, and truth is flexible by the day anyway, so why not?

Iran said Tuesday that arrests have been made in connection with the downing of a Ukrainian airliner by mistake, as the president called for a special court to investigate the crash that set off days of anti-government protests.

Gholamhossein Esmaili, a spokesman for Iran’s judiciary, said Tuesday that “some individuals” have been arrested over the past three days after “extensive investigations,” but he did not provide any details about the identities of the suspects or say how many people have been detained.

In the days following the crash, Iran copped to nothing about how it happened. When intelligence from the U.S. and other countries pointed to an Iranian missile as the culprit, Iran completely denied having shot it down.

Then they changed their story again, claiming it was an “accident” and attempting to blame the United States for the fact that there were tensions at all in the region – as if Iranian-backed militias hadn’t attacked our embassy in Baghdad and thus touched off the tensions.

Many U.S. Democrats parrotted the Iranian line that the crash was ultimately the fault of Donald Trump, because of course they did.

Now, after “extensive investigations” that lasted three days, Iran has suddenly made arrests.

No one knows for sure what the truth really is, because good luck getting any sort of reliable information out of Iran. But here’s what we do know:

Upon the onset of hostilities, Iran made no move to stop commercial aircraft from flying in its airspace. This would be a standard move whenever you’re concerned your military might mistake commercial aircraft for war planes. Iran didn’t do it.

Iran lied for days about having hit the Ukrainian plane with a missile at all.

Iran has now contradicted itself again by calling it both a “disastrous mistake” and now, it would appear, a crime.

Here’s what I think:

It’s not hard to tell the difference between a war plane and a commercial jetliner. They’re different sizes. They fly at different altitudes and different speeds. You can contact the pilot of a commercial airliner by radio and have him identify himself. If Iran was concerned about not making a mistake, this one would have been very easy to avoid.

I don’t know if Iran made a conscious decision to shoot down the jetliner, since it’s hard to see what strategic value there would be to doing so. If they thought they could effectively turn public opinion against Trump by doing so, they very badly miscalculated.

But I do believe Iran is reckless and negligent about taking care to do the right thing in any circumstance. There have been many situations in which tensions rose between two countries, and neither country involved shot down a jetliner. This is not standard operating procedure. It’s the sort of thing a rogue regime does and then lies about.

So who was arrested and what were the charges? They’re not saying, but it sounds to me like Iran has decided to scapegoat some schlep who was only doing what he knew the mullahs wanted done.

That’s justice in Iran, which is to say it’s whatever the mullahs think serves their interests at the moment. Iran is a criminal enterprise masquerading as a country, and this is what they do.