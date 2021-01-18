Iran Vows Destruction of Israel Within Next 20 Years in New Bill

As President-elect Joe Biden and congressional Democrats seek to restore closer ties with Iran, Iran’s lawmakers are looking forward to the destruction of Israel.

In December, an estimated 150 House Democrats seconded Biden’s plan to restore the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which was negotiated while Biden was vice president, according to The Hill. That’s a stance opposed by many Republicans and by the government of Israel.

According to an analysis by The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, a bill working its way through Iran’s legislature “would oblige the government to work toward evicting the United States from the Middle East and destroying Israel within twenty years.”

The bill, drafted as Iran neared the anniversary of the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike, does not envision productive negotiations between Iran and America, according to the analysis by Farzin Nadimi.

“[T]he bill would prohibit and even criminalize any talks related to the regime’s military power (including missiles), its regional role, or its relations with the so-called axis of resistance,” he wrote, employing a phrase used by Iran to refer to groups and nations that support it and oppose the U.S.

TRENDING: Austin: Twitter's Rampant Banning Sets a Dangerous Precedent That Should Terrify Everyone

“In fact, the bill prohibits the government from making concessions on any issue other than the nuclear program,” Nadimi went on. “To further limit the government’s power, the bill forbids any negotiations with or in the presence of Americans unless the U.S. administration (1) officially apologizes for leaving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018 and killing Soleimani, and (2) agrees to compensate Iran for damages incurred as a result of that withdrawal.”

A return to the nuclear deal needs the approval of the hard-liners who crafted the new bill.

The proposal makes clear Iran’s intentions toward Israel.

“Article 5 of the bill officially tasks the Iranian government with destroying the ‘aggressor Zionist regime’ by the year 2041. This bold charge includes breaching the blockade of Gaza by sending essential goods to the territory’s residents via sea lines, starting no later than six months from the date the bill comes into force,” Nadimi wrote.

Should we do everything we can to prevent this? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 95% (21 Votes) 5% (1 Votes)

Iran likewise wants America out of the region.

“[T]he bill would formally compel the government and armed forces to take active measures aimed at forcing U.S. Central Command out of the region.”

The bill also says that Iran will seek revenge on any nation that hosts or helps U.S. forces.

In sum, Nadimi wrote, “the new bill is a good example of Iran’s continued terrorist, anti-American, and anti-Israeli intentions. Although the legislation does not signal anything new about the government’s activities or goals, it confirms and formally enshrines Tehran’s hostile policy orientation in clear, undeniable terms.”

Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s Minister of Settlement Affairs, said Israel will not sit back and wait to be destroyed, according to The Times of Israel.

RELATED: U.S. Army Gets Legendary Iron Dome Systems from Israel

“If the United States government rejoins the nuclear deal — and that seems to be the stated policy as of now — the practical result will be that Israel will again be alone against Iran, which by the end of the deal will have received a green light from the world, including the United States, to continue with its nuclear weapons program,” Hanegbi said, speaking one day after Israel was suspected of destroying multiple sites in Syria in an airstrike.

“This of course we will not allow. We’ve already twice done what needed to be done, in 1981 against the Iraqi nuclear program and in 2007 against the Syrian nuclear program,” he said, referring to airstrikes that damaged nuclear reactors in each nation.

Hanegbi spoke out against “appeasing” Iran.

“The most important thing is to convince the incoming American administration not to repeat the mistakes of the Obama administration — to appease the Iranians. This only increased Iranian aggression and defiance. They saw this as American weakness,” he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.