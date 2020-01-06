Iraqi parliament passes resolution telling government to kick U.S. troops out of the country

It’s non-binding. And it wasn’t enacted by the entire parliament, since Kurds and Sunnis boycotted the session.

But there’s a very good chance the caretaker government of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi will at least go through the motions of enforcing it. Abdul Mahdi is a Shiite and is heavily influenced by Iran. His masters won’t be pleased if they don’t think he’s at least trying to make this happen:

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on the government to work to end all foreign troop presence, reflecting the concern of many in Iraq that the strike could engulf them in a major war between two bigger powers long at odds in Iraq and across the region.

“The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, air space or water for any reason,” it said.

The U.S. media will claim the Iraqi parliament acted in response to popular sentiment. That is not true. They acted in response to pressure from Tehran. Large segments of the Iraqi population has had it with Iran’s presence in the country. They also understanding something else:

TRENDING: To Democrats, whenever we fight back against killers it’s ‘escalation’

The last time U.S. troops were pulled out of Iraq, ISIS overran a large part of the country, turning Mosul into its “caliphate.” Whatever unease exists at the moment following the drone attack on Qassam Soleimani at the Baghdad International Airport, the fact remains that Iraq becomes a much less stable and secure nation if U.S. troops are not present.

Anything is possible, and I expect the U.S. State Department will have a real diplomatic challenge to get past this, but I think it’s highly unlikely we actually leave Iraq. Granted, if the Iraqis pull out of the Status of Forces Agreement, we’ll have no choice. But without our presence, Iraq is vulnerable to everything from more Iranian meddling to general insurgencies and even a possible revival of ISIS – which would no doubt love another shot at gaining a foothold there.

Expect the media to cheerlead for the expulsion of our forces, portraying it predictably as a Trump debacle. But do not expect it to actually happen. Ultimately I don’t think Iraq wants us gone any more than we want to leave, and such a move would play right into Iran’s hands.