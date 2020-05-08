IRS: Say, if you get a stimulus check we sent to a dead person, do us a solid and send it back, yo?

Volume #68,402,904,720,691,265 of Making Your Life Better Through Government.

We told you a few weeks ago that the IRS has been sending stimulus payments to the dearly departed. It’s understandable that the IRS can’t necessarily keep such close track of who’s recently passed away, but that’s one reason you don’t pass a bill that just indiscriminately sends checks to everyone in the country. It’s more on Congress than it is on the IRS.

But when you recognize there’s the potential for such a glitch in the system, you need to come up with some sort of protocol for how you deal with it. It looks like the IRS has thought this through very thoroughly and has come up with a foolproof plan of action:

If your dead relative got a coronavirus stimulus check, the government wants the money back. The Treasury Department said Wednesday that people who received a stimulus payment on behalf someone who is deceased should return the money immediately.

“A payment made to someone who died before receipt of the payment should be returned to the IRS,” Treasury said in a statement.

The entire payment should be returned unless the money went to a couple who filed jointly and one of the spouses was alive when the money was received, the department said. In that case, the living spouse must return only the portion of the payment made on the account of the deceased.

I’m sure they will get a lot of cooperation. After all, the agency that doesn’t know who’s alive or dead in the first place isn’t in the strongest position to police who’s actually ending up with the money.

Also from the annals of well-thought-out government money giveaways: You have probably heard that loans under the Payroll Protection Program are forgivable provided companies use the money for any of four things – payroll, rent, mortgage or utilities. If you own a business and you get a PPP loan, you might be wondering how you account for that.

After all, the PPP loan is simply dropped into your business account by the bank. There’s no distinction between the PPP money and the other money you already had in your account. If you run payroll and buy a new phone out of the same account, how do you show that you used PPP money to run the payroll but non-PPP money to buy the phone?

Well. Today I found out the answer: No one knows. A banking representative I spoke with said to me plainly that no one had even thought of this, so no protocols have been established for how to do it.

Now, I’m a problem-solving kind of guy, so we came up with a solution: When you make a PPP expense, make a notation in Quickbooks that this came out of PPP funds. When you make a non-PPP expense, also make a notation in Quickbooks to that effect.

If/when the SBA comes along to demand an accounting for how you used the money, you can just give them your Quickbooks records and they can compare it to your bank transactions to confirm the accuracy of the records. That should do it.

But some guy at a bank and I had to think this up this afternoon, because it didn’t occur to anyone at the federal government, where they’re busy sending checks to dead people.

You’re welcome.