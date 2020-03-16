ISIS warns terrorists to avoid Europe, wash hands, until coronavirus blows over

Well, you know what they say about clouds and silver linings. As bad as coronavirus may be, especially in Europe, even it has an upside. ISIS is afraid of it.

The terrorist organization doesn’t want its operatives blowing themselves up while rocking a dry cough and a case of the sniffles, so they’ve issued a warning via their official magazine.

Would-be martyrs are being warned to steer clear of Europe, wash their hands, and cover their mouths while yawning and sneezing – at least until the threat has past. Those terrorists already in Europe are supposed to hunker down, while those planning trips should delay, lest they get sick before carrying out their attacks.

If you’re a terrorist who learns that they’ve already become infected, you’re ordered to stay where you are, and not return to your homeland, so as not to infect other jihadists.

Yes, really.

TRENDING: Thought exercise: What if, two weeks ago, Trump had ordered all the cancellations and distancing?

As The Express reports:

The latest edition of ISIS’s al-Naba newsletter contains “sharia directives” urging its members to “stay away from the land of the epidemic” to avoid becoming infected. It instructs ISIS supporters to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing” as well as regularly washing their hands. ISIS instructed those of its followers who had become ill with coronavirus not to leave the area, in order to prevent the disease spreading. They said the “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it”. The document goes on to describe the coronavirus outbreak as a “torment sent by God” adding “illnesses do not strike by themselves but by the command and decree of God”.

Congratulations to 2020, which has now managed to produce the most bat-crap insane news story I’ve ever seen.