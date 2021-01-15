@Jack Caught in Project Veritas Video: Banning Trump is Just the Start of the Censorship Twitter Will Do

It’s a funny thing about the usually excellent work Project Veritas does. They produce jaw-dropping undercover videos of liberals admitting things, but they rarely ever surprise us. They’re the sort of things we generally assume liberals think and do, but publicly deny figuring no one can ever prove it.

Then James O’Keefe and his sources go to work, and their malfeasance is proven beyond a doubt – only to have the political class and its media enablers turn around and attack O’Keefe.

That will surely happen as a result of this. You knew Twitter was censoring conservatives. They’ve been doing it for quite some time. The only question, I suppose, was whether Twitter’s army of 20-something leftist employees were doing it on their own, or whether it was an actual directive from the top.

Well, thanks to an inside source who is probably in serious jeopardy of unemployment and worse today, that question has now been asked and answered:

TRENDING: Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Congress Is Considering a Commission to 'Rein In' Media

You have to love Dorsey’s claim that Twitter is trying to “protect the integrity” of conversations by making sure that only one side can be heard in the conversation. The best way to protect the integrity of any conversation is to let people engage it freely. It’s been clear for some time that Twitter has no intention of doing that, and now we know that Dorsey himself has even bigger ambitions for how to manipulate what’s being said and who can say it.

Yet you can’t help but think from watching and listening to Dorsey that he’s so steeped in his own worldview, he might actually believe “integrity” and liberalism are one and the same. That’s surely the prevailing view among the people he spends time with, and they’re probably patting him on the back and calling him a hero for putting his foot on the throat of “fascism” or “hate” or whatever it is they think they’re combatting.

Conservatives who are still on Twitter be warned: It won’t take more than the thinnest of premises for @jack and crew to disappear you. They’re “protecting the integrity of the conversation” by making sure you can’t have a part in it. Oh, and they don’t have to worry about you going over to Parler because Google, Apple and Amazon are strangling that alternative in its crib.

Whoever finds a solution to this deserves to get very rich.