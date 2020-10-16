Jack Posobiec Locked Out of Twitter for Posting Brutal Hunter Biden Meme

Twitter reportedly locked conservative commentator Jack Posobiec out of his account for sharing photos of Hunter Biden contained in a New York Post story.

The story dealt with the shady dealings of Hunter and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden, in Ukraine.

According to the emails acquired by the Post, “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.”

“The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.”

The Post reported the emails were obtained from a computer dropped off in Hunter Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019.

“The customer who brought in the water-damaged MacBook Pro for repair never paid for the service or retrieved it or a hard drive on which its contents were stored, according to the shop owner, who said he tried repeatedly to contact the client,” the Post reported.

The shop owner said the laptop bore a sticker from the Beau Biden Foundation, named for Hunter’s late brother, the former attorney general of Delaware.

The computer’s hard drive contained not only emails but also photos of Hunter and a “raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.”

The Post story published four pictures of a man who appeared to be Hunter, including one with what looks like a crack pipe.

.@JackPosobiec was locked out of Twitter for posting a Hunter Biden meme. #freeposo pic.twitter.com/AHHzu30ORi — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 15, 2020

Posobiec shared a meme with the four pictures from the Post story, Breitbart reported.

His account was then locked, with a message from Twitter saying it would only be reinstated when he deleted the tweet.

Ryan Fournier, co-chair of Students for Trump, shared the screen shots from Posobiec’s account, adding, “This is ridiculous.”

This is ridiculous. Jack Posobiec posted the photos of Hunter Biden released in today’s article… Twitter locked his account and sent him an alert to delete it. RT! pic.twitter.com/17O7ZKsDKO — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 14, 2020

Senate Republicans posted a video on how Twitter blocked all users from sharing the Post story, also informing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, “see you soon.”

GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, announced plans Thursday to subpoena Dorsey to testify before the committee next week regarding his company’s decision to block the Post story and another about Hunter Biden’s dealings with China.

Never before have we seen the censorship of a major outlet’s reporting, with serious allegations of corruption by a presidential candidate, days before an election. #BigTech crossed a line & must be held accountable. That’s why @senjudiciary is going to subpoena @jack. pic.twitter.com/FYHTacmbWr — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 15, 2020

“Never before have we seen active censorship of a major press publication with serious allegations of corruption of one of the two candidates for president,” Cruz said.

“The Senate Judiciary Committee wants to know what the hell is going on,” he added.

Hopefully, Twitter will learn a lesson from all this, or Congress, if necessary, will ensure the social media giant does.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.