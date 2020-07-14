SECTIONS
Jailers keep moving Ghislaine Maxwell from cell to cell to protect her from assassins

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 14, 2020 at 6:00am
Well this is strange. After all, we’re told Jeffrey Epstein killed himself, as opposed to being murdered.

Why would the Feds think Ghislaine Maxwell would be the target of assassins if Epstein wasn’t? Unless, you don’t think . . . oh:

Now insiders have told the Mail on Sunday that prison officials are so “terrified someone will try to kill her” that they are constantly moving her around inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

“She is being moved from cell to cell and sometimes has a cellmate, sometimes not,” an insider told the UK paper.

“Jeffrey Epstein died behind bars and they are terrified someone will try to kill Ghislaine,” the source said.

Jeffrey died behind bars and therefore they’re afraid someone will try to kill Ghislaine, even though Jeffrey wasn’t murdered, or so we’re told. It’s all coming back to me now. Jeffrey killed himself after his cellmate was inexplicably transferred, and the video cameras mysteriously didn’t work, and the guards forgot to check on him.

If that’s what really happened to Epstein, no problem. Just make sure the guards do their jobs, and the video cameras work, and the cellmate doesn’t go anywhere.

Unless, gosh, what if . . . ?

Obviously, there’s only one explanation for this that makes any sense at all. Of course Epstein was murdered, and of course they’re afraid of the same thing happening to Maxwell. The real question is whether federal authorities know who killed Epstein, and how whoever it was got to him. If they do, it would give them some guidance for how to protect Maxwell. Maybe that’s what the moving-around-to-different-cells thing is all about.

Will Ghislaine Maxwell live long enough to spill the beans?

Supposedly Maxwell is going to give up the goods on who was indulging Epstein’s, er, services. Once she does – if she hasn’t already – the Feds will have a pretty good idea of the people who might have an interest in seeing Maxwell dead. That will make for a lot of people to watch for. They might be better off keeping her at a safe house somewhere, but I guess they don’t need me to tell them how to do their jobs.

They did such a good job keeping Epstein alive, after all.

I would suggest that they keep an eye out for a particular woman who’s been known to keep company with a certain bat boy. An artists’ rendering based on their descriptions is below:

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012
