Jake Tapper goes into full sad sack mode as California Governor praises Trump

I have a theory about Jake Tapper, but first, I need to set the stage.

Democrats (and their media allies) have now burned a full four years railing against Donald Trump. They’ve watched their ratings collapse, they’ve seen their influence dwindle, and they’ve watched the audience place their faith in smaller outlets that didn’t squander their credibility. All of it – every last second of TDS-infused histrionics – has amounted to precisely nothing.

Trump is still President. His numbers are still higher than Obama’s were at the same point in his Presidency. The woman they worked so hard to place in office is still despised and Trump’s approval continues to rise. Their current crop of candidates is a disaster in the making.

Now, here’s my theory about Tapper: Unlike, say, Brian Stetler Jake Tapper is smart enough to recognize how wrong everything has gone. The knowledge that he’s thrown away the goodwill he once had, and that he’s stuck at a floundering propaganda outfit while the man he sees as the anti-Christ sits in the White House, has broken him.

He’s one of the few people at CNN sharp enough to realize it.

Check out the following clip. In it, you’ll see all his needy desperation well up to the surface as he tries in vain to get California Governor Gavin Newsom to trash the President. I think he really thought it was going to happen.

Instead, Newsom offers a glowing assessment of his relationship with Trump, praises how available the White House has been, and appears genuinely grateful for everything the administration has done.

If you look close, you can actually see forlorn look of despair spread across his face.