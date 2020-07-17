Jay Inslee: Biden has united us by adopting the socialist agenda of Bernie and AOC

On Wednesday, we discussed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s assertion that step one in passing her radical socialist agenda was electing Joe Biden. Despite the fact that she endorsed Bernie, and seemed actively anti-Biden in the primaries, that shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s just common sense.

Biden has been in politics since 1973, and he’s never had an original idea of his own. He simply gloms onto other people, repeats their talking points and pretends their goals are his own. It’s a sort of ideological plagiarism that has been the single constant throughout his entire career.

Still, people who haven’t been paying attention may not know that. So, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and socialist coot Bernie Sanders have decided to spell it out for you. A vote for Joe Biden is not a vote for Joe Biden. It’s a vote for AOC, for Bernie Sanders and for the socialist overthrow of the United States.

First, here’s Inslee saying he’s “thrilled” that creepy Uncle Joe is parroting Bernie and AOC:

TRENDING: Journalists repeating Jim Acosta's dishonest quote of Kayleigh McEnany talking about science and schools

And here’s Bernie agreeing:

There’s no doubt that the Democrat base shares their enthusiasm. The hardcore left is all-in on destroying the notion of destroying the U.S. as a capitalist, constitutionally-limited republic. That’s their single unwavering goal, and an empty husk like Biden is exactly what they need to get it done.

Everyone should understand – in no uncertain terms – that if you vote for Biden, this is what you’re choosing.