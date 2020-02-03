SECTIONS
Jeb! is high-energy over caged kids and stripper poles - calls halftime show 'best ever'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published February 3, 2020 at 10:37am
Whether it was due to the begging for applause, the downtrodden demeanor, or just the fact that no one wanted to vote for another Bush, Jeb!’s 2016 presidential candidacy never really got off the ground. Then it really took a hit when Donald Trump pointed out his “low-energy” attitude. By the time he added the ridiculous exclamation point to his name, it was all over.

The “low-energy” thing stuck, and it’s been associated with Jeb! ever since.  That said, yesterday we learned that there are a few things that will get a rise out of the former presidential candidate.  Namely stripper poles, lip-syncing, belly dancing, grinding, crotch rubbing, and Latino kids in cages.

We know this because Jeb! watched this ham-fisted symbolism…

Jeb! watched this stripper-pole dance number…

Jeb! watched a bunch of crotch grabbing….

A vaguely-fetishistic rope dance…

And this other stripper pole number…

Then Jeb! took to Twitter where he let everyone know how excited he was:

Now, I’m no prude, so the dancing doesn’t really bother me. I know there are a lot of people who are complaining that it wasn’t family-friendly, and I get that. I’m just not part of the panic. My wife was in awe of how great J-lo looks at 50. However, the NFL has been making efforts to bury the idea that it’s a league full of violent misogynists who objectify women. Such a hyper-sexualized spectacle was not the best way to accomplish this.

They’ve also been trying to put the clamps on heavy-handed political statements.  Again, it’s clear that they just couldn’t bring themselves to let the halftime show go without letting their left-wing freak-flag fly. That’s fine. It didn’t go unnoticed, and won’t be forgotten, but they’re a private company, and that’s their prerogative.

However, for Jeb! to suggest that a handful of lip-synced dance numbers were the “Best Super Bowl half time show ever” is utterly ridiculous. It was nowhere near the level of Prince, Tom Petty, Lady Gaga, U2, The Who, or Paul McCartney, all of whom were able to deliver actual live vocals and put on better performances.

If you need to lip sync and be surrounded by the distraction of a hundred dancers, there’s a good chance you’re hiding something.

Judge for yourself here, and hey.  If you agree with Jeb!, more power to you.

 

 

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







