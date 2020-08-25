Jeff Flake goes on Fox to defend his 'Republicans for Biden' stance . . . that doesn't go so well

How big a fail was this for Jeff Flake?

Consider: Martha McCallum never got around to asking him the toughest questions she could have asked – the ones for which he would have had absolutely no answer – and yet even when all he had to deal with were these relatively easy ones, Flake had virtually no defense for his position.

McCallum’s tact here is to come at Flake with specific issues that have been important to Flake over the years and point out that Trump supported Flake’s position while Biden does not. It’s a reasonable enough approach, but it also makes it easy for Flake to respond by pointing to other issues where Trump did not support him.

It doesn’t mean Flake acquitted himself well. He didn’t. He never makes a convincing case for why Biden should be president. But McCallum failed to nail him with what would have been an absolute death blow, and that is this:

TRENDING: Maybe Christian institutions could use more serious people as their leaders

When he was in the House, Flake was a pretty solid conservative – not only in his voting record, but also in his frequent assertions that he believed in free markets and limited government. It was his impressive work on these issues that prompted Arizona voters to put him in the Senate.

At no time when Flake was in the Senate did he disavow these beliefs. He merely found Donald Trump so personally distasteful that he couldn’t stand to serve in the Senate as a member of the president’s party.

What McCallum should have done is confront Flake with the broader philosophy of free markets and limited government – the one Flake insists he still believes in – and then point out that Biden and Harris believe the exact opposite of that. Not only that, but she should also have pointed out that a Democrat sweep of the House and Senate would undoubtedly give us the most gigantic expansion of the government’s size and scope in American history.

How could someone who believes what Jeff Flake says he believes support that? Even if it’s true that Donald Trump is disagreeable in any number of ways, a vote for Biden and Harris is still a vote for everything Flake claims to oppose.

Does Jeff Flake make a good case for backing Biden? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (33 Votes)

Had McCallum confronted him on those terms, he would have come off even worse than he did.

But does Flake really believe those things? Here’s a quote from Flake about Biden that suggests he doesn’t: “He will stand up and have reverence for our institutions of government.”

Clearly Donald Trump does not have reverence for our institutions of government. For many of us, this is one of his best qualities as president. Trump recognizes that these institutions of government have far too often prioritized their own self-perpetuation over the interests of the American people. Trump has challenged their power and their privileged status, and has also exposed the news media as cheerleaders for these institutions, rather than the watchdogs acting on behalf of the American people that they claim to be.

If Flake thinks we need a president who has “reverence for our institutions of government,” then it makes sense that he would support Biden. I would rather have a president who takes them down a notch or two in recognition of the fact that they’ve gotten too big for their britches, and the people are paying the price for that.

But the president who does that is sucking away our souls, according to Jeff Flake and his very unimpressive lineup of “Republicans for Biden.”

RELATED: McConnell needs to smack Jeff Flake hard, and bring the judges he's bottling up to the floor for confirmation votes

My soul feels just fine.