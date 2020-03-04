SECTIONS
Jeff Sessions fails to avoid runoff in Alabama Senate race, and Trump has a thing or two to say about that

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published March 4, 2020 at 8:31am
Donald Trump has little use for Jeff Sessions. And I for one don’t blame him.

Sessions has been a consistent and loyal supporter of the president in a political sense, but Sessions leaving the Senate to become Trump’s first attorney general was a disaster for both men. For Trump because Sessions was completely ineffectual, especially when it came to the Russia thing. And for Sessions because he had a perfectly cushy Senate seat that he’s now trying to win back.

And it’s not happneing as easily as it seemingly should. Last night’s primary in Alabama could have given Sessions the Republican nomination, but only if he’s won a majority of the votes on the Republican side. He didn’t even come close to doing that, which means he now has to face former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in a runoff.

Sessions is hoping to return to Capitol Hill and become one of the biggest backers of Trump’s legislative agenda. It would also be a pickup for Republicans because, believe it or not, this Alabama Senate seat is now in Democrat hands thanks to the insanity of voters nominating Roy Moore in 2017 to fill Sessions’s seat.

Everyone would have been better off if Sessions had just stayed where he was in the first place. But getting back there isn’t going to be a cakewalk, and in case you thought all had been forgiven and Trump would have no inclination to gloat . . . er, nope:

Trump is correct to trash Sessions for recusing himself. It was an idiotic and completely unnecessary thing to do.

Sessions was pressured to recuse himself because he’d had conversations with Russian officials during the Trump presidential campaign, when he was also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and it was perfectly normal for him to be having such conversations with representatives of other governments.

Was Jeff Sessions a disaster as attorney general?

The suggestion was that, because the Trump campaign had been accused of “colluding with Russia,” this one conversation would create too much “appearance of impropriety,” and for that reason Sessions had to be hands-off the biggest matter the Justice Department would handle for the next several years.

This was insane. It rendered Sessions complete ineffective and left people in charge of the investigation who were accountable to absolutely no one. Had Sessions not recused himself, Robert Mueller never would have been named special counsel, and we wouldn’t have had a two-year investigation that cast a cloud over the Trump presidency – all over something that Mueller knew from the start was all about nothing.

To make matters worse, Trump kept Sessions on for longer than he should have, because it seemed there was no one else the Senate would confirm as a new attorney general. William Barr became the solution to that problem, as his background in the position made him virtually impossible for senators to oppose.

Now, of course, they treat him as public enemy number one, when in fact he is one of the most serious straight shooters you will ever see in Washington. But none of that changes the fact that Jeff Sessions was a weak, ineffectual disaster as attorney general.

Of course, it was Trump who appointed him, so he doesn’t deserve to escape accountability for that. But you can hardly blame Trump for having little use for Sessions today. And if he never makes it back to the Senate and finds himself out of politics entirely, it’s his own fault for giving into the Beltway pressure and recusing himself of, essentially, doing his job.

Dan Calabrese
Dan Calabrese

Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012.
