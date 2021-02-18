Jen Psaki: Biden Has Not Ruled Out Using Executive Orders to Crack Down on Gun Rights

It’s a well-known fact that most Democrats have an irrational fear and visceral hatred for guns, and they will use any means necessary to limit Americans’ constitutional rights to have them.

With this in mind, it makes perfect sense that President Joe Biden would use executive orders to limit Second Amendment rights to keep and bear arms — a radical agenda euphemistically described as “commonsense gun law reforms.”

In a media briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki fielded a question from a reporter about the president’s proposal he strategically included in a statement Sunday commemorating the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

Reluctant to miss an opportunity to stand on the graves of dead children and pontificate, Biden pulled at the heartstrings in his statement before delivering the final gut punch to the Second Amendment, promising that he “will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call” to protect students by disarming them.

“We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer,” Biden said.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” he added.

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now.”

It was this call to action that prompted the reporter to ask Psaki about Biden’s “timetable for action on what the president calls ‘commonsense measures,’ and what’s the realistic hope that you have this will pass both houses.”

“Well, we haven’t proposed a package at this point, so it’s hard for me to make a prediction about its likelihood of passing,” Psaki characteristically deflected.

“But I will say that the president is somebody throughout his career who has advocated for smart gun safety measures,” she continued.

“He has not afraid of standing up to the NRA. He’s done it multiple times and won on background checks and a range of issues, and it is a priority to him on a personal level,” Psaki said before reiterating that there was no specific legislative package in the works.

Later, another reporter pressed further about whether Biden would “take executive action” if he couldn’t achieve his gun ban through legislation.

Psaki responded that Biden has a “range of actions at his disposal” including both legislation and executive fiat and “hasn’t ruled out either of those options.”

Judging from the way Biden dashed off 50 executive orders in about half as many days in office — clearly a tool he’s fond of using — coupled with his persistent crusade against guns, it doesn’t seem far-fetched that he would try the same for his unpopular gun legislation.

In the past, both Biden and Vice President Harris have repeatedly expressed their desire to ban certain types of scary-looking semi-automatic “assault” weapons, limit magazine capacity and impose other useless restrictions like universal background checks — measures Biden called for on Sunday but which would have done nothing to stop the shooting he was using as his platform for such proposals.

Until now, gun control is one issue that Republicans have consistently and successfully pushed back against.

However, it is possible that the Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives and Harris’ tiebreaking vote in the Senate would allow such legislation to sail through.

That’s just a pesky formality to a president whose default method seems to be signing papers to unilaterally achieve what’s unpopular, acting more like an emperor than a democratically elected official.

While there is hope in the safeguard of the U.S. Supreme Court regardless of the avenue Biden ultimately chooses, that may also be cut off if the Democratic Senate ends up packing the court to erase the current originalist majority.

The Biden administration is steamrolling ahead with its leftist agenda regardless of legislative support, and there’s no reason to believe it wouldn’t do the same when it comes to stripping Americans of their Second Amendment rights.

