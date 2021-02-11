Why Jen Psaki's Defense of Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavericks Nixing the National Anthem Is So Horrible

You’ve probably heard that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban quietly decided recently to stop having the national anthem played at Mavericks games. The Mavericks are the first major American professional sports franchise to make such a move.

Cuban isn’t saying much about why he made this decision, but the analysis is tending to fall down along the usual partisan lines.

That’s a shame because – as the right touts patriotic expression and the left trashes it – we’re missing what’s really wrong with this whole debate.

Here’s White House press secretary Jen Psaki responding to a question about it at yesterday’s briefing:

On first glance, this response might strike you as reasonable. Although she tells us up front that she hasn’t talked to Biden about the issue – which of course spares Biden of any responsibility for a take he might have on it – she seems to pay proper respect to love of country while also standing up for the right to protest.

But she’s missing something important here.

Psaki gives Cuban cover by asserting that Americans haven’t always lived up the ideals of the nation.

Of course, when anyone makes such a claim, you could ask, “What ideals are you talking about?” Maybe Psaki wants us to live up to “ideals” that others would see as very bad ideas.

Regardless, sure, people can “love their country” but also have gripes about it. Colin Kaepernick started this whole thing when he refused to stand for the national anthem because, he claimed falsely, the nation has no problem with police brutality against black people.

I’ve said for years that this amounts to a slander of the police on Kaepernick’s part, and I will always believe that. But let’s say Kaepernick’s gripe had been legitimate.

I have gripes about this country too. We spend taxpayer money recklessly and burden taxpayers with unconscionable debt. We murder millions of babies every year. We tolerate cultural garbage and we celebrate decadence even as we increasingly marginalize God. I actually have a pretty long list. I suppose anyone who’s been reading my columns for the past 15 years has a pretty good idea what’s on the list.

Maybe I should also not participate in expressions of respect for the country. Because I have gripes. Maybe anyone who has a gripe should refuse to participate.

I think, in essence, that’s what Cuban is saying: Asking people to respect the country is nonsense because there are so many reasons not to.

And that’s what Psaki is affirming. Since we haven’t lived up to our ideals in every situation, screw it.

Yet that is not what respect for the country is about at all. It’s about acknowledging that we respect the most exceptional system of government in the world – the one that gave us self-governance, liberty and limits on the power of those who hold authority. Many nations have embraced these ideals since we put them in place starting in 1788, because they’ve worked beyond anyone’s wildest imagination.

We can all have problems with things that happen here, and still be grateful for this wonderful system – and the peace, prosperity and freedom we enjoy because of it.

When every little gripe – or even some big ones – become the reason we no longer can embrace that respect and gratitude, then we’ve put each of our own agenda items ahead of the thing we should commonly embrace and work together to protect.

And Psaki’s defense of Cuban cuts against Biden’s message of unity as well. Biden says we can disagree on things and still be united by love of country.

Cuban says, and Psaki agrees, that every disagreement is a legitimate reason to withhold love of country.

We’re never going to get back to unity – if indeed we ever really had it – if we think like that.