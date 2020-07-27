SECTIONS
Commentary
Jerry Nadler: Antifa violence? That's just 'a myth being spread in Washington D.C.'

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published July 27, 2020 at 8:46am
In the long, storied history of Washington D.C., we’ve seen some real vermin come and go.  From horrible modern folks like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, to vintage scumbags like Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Warren Harding or Andrew Jackson, D.C. seems to consistently draw some of the worst imaginable people. Yet none may be as odious as New York Representative Jerry Nadler.

Whether he’s supporting the Iran deal, trashing Brett Kavanaugh or beating the impeachment drum, he cares not for facts, reality or even common decency. He’s the worst sort of grandstanding political lifer, leeching off the taxpayer and providing nothing of value. He’s a cheap tribalist, nothing more.

So I suppose it’s no surprise that he’s denying the Marxist base of his own party has been burning America’s cities for well over a month – and their efforts are accelerating.

He claims Antifa violence, specifically the Portland riots, “is a myth that’s being spread only in Washington DC.”

Here’s the man-on-the-street video, via Austen “Fleccas” Fletcher:

Robert Laurie
Robert Laurie is a Michigan-based political columnist. In addition to his work for HermanCain.com he currently writes for TownHall and is a veteran of The Detroit News, The Daily Caller, and Breitbart. Follow him on Twitter @RobertLaurie







