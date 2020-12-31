Jim Acosta: We Journalists Won't Be As Confrontational in Covering the Biden Presidency

Yeah, well, we knew that. It’s still kind of jaw-dropping to hear one of them – especially one as high-profile as Acosta – say it.

Of course, he tried to couch the statement in a way that made it less than obvious why:

Few reporters have been at the center of more high-profile spats with the Trump White House than CNN’s Jim Acosta. A veteran TV newsman with salt-and-pepper hair and a concerned-dad demeanor, Acosta has spent the past four years picking fights with Trump flacks in the briefing room. Once, he walked out of a press conference after then–Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to say reporters weren’t enemies of the people; on another occasion, the White House temporarily revoked his press credentials. Detractors have accused Acosta—who published a book in 2019 titled The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America—of showboating. But he insists that his on-air indignation has always been genuine. “You can’t just go and trash the press and totally lie to the American people and tell them real news is fake news,” Acosta told me. “I couldn’t stomach it.”

The drama has made him famous, but Acosta said he doesn’t expect to bring the same crusading style to his coverage of the next administration. “I don’t think the press should be trying to whip up the Biden presidency and turn it into must-see TV in a contrived way,” he said.

If that sounds like a double standard, Acosta told me it’s not partisan—it’s a matter of professional solidarity. In his view, Trump’s campaign to discredit the press has constituted a “nonstop national emergency,” one that required a defiant response. “If being at the White House is not an experience that might merit hazard pay,” he said, “then perhaps it is going to be approached differently.”

TRENDING: EU Likely to Follow UK's Quick Approval of AstraZeneca Vaccine; Will U.S. Also Follow Suit?

OK, first of all, Acosta’s grandstanding behavior over the past four years did not take the form of a “response” to anything. He was consistently rude and confrontational of his own volition. He made speeches disguised as questions. He based questions on shaky premises. On at least one occasion he physically pushed back against a White House employee trying to take a microphone from him because it was time for it to be passed on to another reporter.

Other journalists don’t bag on Acosta publicly because they practice a certain degree of solidarity amongst themselves, but very few of them even approached the level of look-at-me grandstanding that Acosta practices on a daily basis.

Also, it is not a “nonstop national emergency” that Trump criticizes the press, although it might be that they report as dishonestly as they do. And claiming that the White House beat merits him “hazard pay” is a pretty strange thing to say for a guy who is supposed to be a tough-skinned, hard-nosed journalist. The only person who initiating anything physical during Jim Acosta’s time at the White House was Jim Acosta.

But let’s consider the idea that journalists should not, “in a contrived way,” try to turn the Biden Administration into a TV spectacle. By saying that, doesn’t Acosta tacitly acknowledge that’s exactly what they were doing during the Trump years?

Will Jim Acosta ever ask Joe Biden a tough question? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

And if the press only got confrontational with Trump in response to him treating journalists badly, why does that mean Joe Biden should get better treatment? Biden is notorious for running down journalists who ask difficult questions he doesn’t like. Ask CBS’s Bo Erickson about that. The difference between Trump and Biden is that Trump wished the media would carry his water for them. Biden can be pretty sure they actually will.

Or is that the real reason Acosta expects to the press to play nicey-nice with Biden? If Acosta only took on Trump in response to his claims about the press, there’s reason to believe Biden will complain about the press much less. Why? Because they will generally do his bidding, leaving him little reason to have a problem with them.

Joe Biden will do a lot of things that deserve close scrutiny. It doesn’t sound like Jim Acosta is interested in performing that scrutiny. His job for the past four years has been to bring about the defeat of Donald Trump, and that mission was regrettably accomplished. Now Acosta and Biden can simply bask in their success and be best friends for the next four years.

Nice work if you can get it.