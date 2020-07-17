Job growth is teetering, and it'll collapse unless governors make it clear there will be no more lockdowns

The economy was just starting to regain its footing. We recovered more than 7 million jobs in May and June, and we’re probably going to see health GDP growth from the second quarter – although it will obviously be the result of quite the roller coaster ride.

Once the worst of the Lockdown Left governors finally relented, companies quickly pursued the return of their workforces. Although the federal unemployment bonus presented a disincentive to some people to return to work, we still saw a surprisingly strong job creation performance in June.

But now it’s all in jeopardy once again. Not because the economy lacks the capacity to sustain the growth. It’s got all the capacity anyone needs and more. And not because of the surge in coronavirus cases. That’s obviously a concern but it’s not the reason job recovery is in jeopardy.

That one reason and only reason is this: The same short-sighted governors are once again threatening lockdowns.

No business wants to commit to new employees when there’s a decent chance their business will tank and they will have to lay them off. When the lockdowns ended and businesses were able to re-open – mostly in late May and early June – companies did so with the reasonable expectation that they would have the opportunity to reconnect with their customers and maintain ongoing commitments to serve them.

Many companies spent the lockdown months re-examining their operations and their policies, taking care of issues that would enable them to perform better when things got back to normal. They invested time and money into these improvements in the belief that re-opening would give them the opportunity to take full advantage of the changes they’d made.

And when they brought back their employees, it was with the expectation that they could deploy them aggressively in the pursuit of these goals.

Everyone understood there was a chance the virus would bite back. Everyone knew we hadn’t reached herd immunity and we didn’t have a vaccine yet. No one thought the re-opening was conditioned on a guarantee that no one else would get sick. But we also recognized that the lockdown had inflicted catastrophic economic damage on this country, causing many people to experience problems in their own lives that were just as serious as COVID-19.

The re-opening has to account for the virus – it’s still clearly with us – but it also has to proceed with the understanding that we have to produce and we have to live.

Yet now the nation’s worst governors are threatening to pull the plug on everything and shut us down again. It’s easy to point the finger at horrible Democrat governors like Andrew Cuomo, Gavin Newsom and Gretchen Whitmer – and we will! But panicky Republicans like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are going wobbly too. It’s leaving businesses unsure of what to expect, and it’s complicating the path back to the workplace for a lot of people who need their jobs.

This does not have to happen. The nation’s governors – collectively or individually – need to make a commitment that they will not institute more lockdowns. If we have to wear masks, fine. I know a lot of you don’t like that, but you’re being gigantic babies whining about it when the alternative could be another economic catastrophe.

If the governors would do this, business owners would immediately regain confidence not only with hiring but with plans to embrace full productivity.

And don’t lay this at the feet of Donald Trump. In our system of federalism, state governors and legislatures have autonomy to decide the directions of their own states. Taking that away from them would create far more problems than it would solve. The governors need to make it clear: We’re going to fight this virus, but we’re not going to do it with more lockdowns.

And they need to say it now, because the economy could easily collapse again, and it would all be because of their refusal to exercise leadership.