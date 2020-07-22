Joe Biden: 'I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith'

If you teach anything about Christianity in American public schools, it’s a safe bet you’re headed for a fight. Mention Jesus as anything other than a hypothetical construct that was cooked up by a bunch of white guys who hated women, and you’ll have the ACLU, the Atheists and the Satanic Church on you like flies on a dead rat. The radical left has declared war on prayer, the Bible and the word of God if they’re presented in anything other than a negative light.

So, of course, Joe Biden wants to make sure Islam is a centerpiece of your child’s curriculum.

As the New York Post reports, Biden recently spoke to babbled incoherently at the Million Muslim Votes Summit. During what passes as a Biden address, he offered the following:

“If I have the honor of being president, I will end the Muslim ban on day one, day one,” Biden said during the “Million Muslim Votes Summit” call hosted by Emgage Action which endorsed his White House bid in April. But Biden didn’t stop there, also lamenting that US schools don’t teach more about Islam. TRENDING: The nonsense you're hearing about Portland is absurd: Feds are restoring order because local officials wouldn't “One of the things I think is important, I wish we taught more in our schools about the Islamic faith,” he said, while accusing President Trump of “fanning the flames of hate.” In a rambling speech, the presumptive Democratic nominee also railed against what he called “Islamicphobia” in the call attended by a handful of Muslim political activists — including anti-Zionist Sarsour who told Americans to rise up against what she called a “fascist administration.”

So, Christianity and Judaism are big no-nos, but Islam is A-OK. Got that? Good.

Anyone tempted to say “Biden’s just talking about comparative religion classes” should ask themselves how the left would react if we substituted the word “Catholic” for “Islamic.”

As a reminder, America’s creepy uncle has been in government, at some level, since 1973. Why didn’t he do anything about this deep desire before now? Could it be that he suddenly feels the need to pander?

Naaaaaaaah…