Well: John Kerry Lied When He Denied Knowing About Hunter Biden's Sweet Ukraine Gig

This should surprise no one. John Kerry lies as easily as most people breathe. I even think it’s possible he doesn’t consider them lies, because he has so much disdain for the people who expect him to tell the truth about his dealings.

But you will recall that, in December 2019, Hunter Biden’s $50,000-a-month position the board of Ukraine-based Burisma Corporation was very much in the news. Democrats were in the process of impeaching Donald Trump for asking the president of Ukraine to look into it.

And during that same timeframe, a reporter from NBC News asked Kerry – who was Barack Obama’s Secretary of State during the period in question – if he knew about what Hunter Biden was up to in Iraq. In a typically sniffy Kerry answer, he said, “I had no knowledge about any of that. None. No. What would I know about any—no. Why would I know about any company or any individual? No.”

Senate Republicans, for some shocking reason, didn’t think it was a good idea to just take Kerry at his word. So they asked several of his former staff members. You’ll never believe it: Kerry was lying:

Kerry’s former chief of staff David Wade testified to the Senate Homeland Security Committee that he informed Kerry personally of Biden’s role at Burisma. Wade received an email on May 13, 2014, from Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, telling him that Hunter Biden and associate Devon Archer had joined Burisma.

Additionally, former Kerry adviser David Thorne told Wade on May 14, 2014, that he had forwarded news articles on Hunter Biden’s Burisma position directly to Kerry himself, according to emails uncovered by the Senate committee. The emails included links to serveral articles, including one titled “White House says no issue with Biden’s son, Ukraine gas company.”

Now why does it matter that Kerry was lying about this? John Kerry would lie to you about the time of day if you asked him.

But in this case, it means something: Kerry knew that Hunter Biden should not be serving on that board collecting that kind of money. He also knew, as Secretary of State, that Obama had put Biden in charge of U.S. policy on Ukraine. Bankrolling Biden’s son to the tune of $600,000 a year was clearly a way for corrupt interests in Ukraine to try to buy influence, and Kerry didn’t want it known that he was aware of it and did nothing about it.

Kerry would not be so strident about denying this if he didn’t realize how bad it would look for him to have known. And it’s bad for him to have known because it was bad that it was going on at all. Remember, Burisma was under investigation for corruption at the time Hunter Biden sat on its board, and Joe Biden put the muscle on the Ukranian government to fire the prosecutor that was looking into Burisma’s corruption.

Don’t believe me about that? Fine. Don’t take my word for it. Take Joe Biden’s:

Remember when we were told that Donald Trump endangered national security by kinda sorta implying he might withhold military aid from Ukraine if they didn’t look into the Hunter Biden thing? Trump never actually enunciated any such threat, and Ukraine got its money.

Joe Biden, by contrast, absolutely threatened to withhold money from Ukraine if it didn’t fire the prosecutor who was looking into his son’s company. And he later bragged about it.

John Kerry knew all of this. He did nothing about it because John Kerry doesn’t object to wrongdoing if it doesn’t cause any problems for him. And he lied about it because John Kerry is a liar.

That’s why all this matters today, in 2020. These are the people who are asking us to put them back in power.

I don’t think so.