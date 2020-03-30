SECTIONS
John Krasinski starts homemade newscast of only good news - We need more of this!

Robert Laurie By Robert Laurie
Published March 30, 2020 at 12:02pm
We know, we know. Maybe you’re on the medical frontlines battling coronavirus. Maybe you’re facing layoffs. Maybe you’re sick, or maybe you’ve just been trapped in the house for two weeks, and you’re going stir crazy.

Whatever your situation is, wherever you are, there’s little doubt that the global pandemic has dumped a whole lot of stress on everyone. The politics of the outbreak is driving us all batty, the media bickering is exhausting, and at times it feels like the whole country is coming off the rails

John Krasinski, star of The Office and Jack Ryan, decided to remind everyone that there are still lots of reasons to cheer up. There are plenty of good people out there, and despite how it may feel, good things happening.

To that end, he launched a homemade newscast featuring only good news.

We promise, it will warm your heart.

Major news nets, are you paying attention? More of this, please.

