Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Ready for Approval by FDA, Which Won't Bother Meeting On It For Three Weeks

We’re only losing 3,000 people per day, while we see people thrown out of work, churches banned from meeting and kids unable to go to school. We’ve got people turning to drugs and contemplating suicide.

Someone has a potential solution to all this? Hey. Great. We’ll have a meeting in three weeks to talk about it.

That’s what you do if you’re the Food and Drug Administration:

“Upon authorization of our investigational COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, we are ready to begin shipping,” he said. “With our submission to the FDA and our ongoing reviews with other health authorities around the world, we are working with great urgency to make our investigational vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible.”

The FDA has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Feb. 26 to discuss the emergency use authorization.

TRENDING: Workers Hid Hopeful Note During Dark Days of WWII, Ironic Discovery Came During COVID Lockdowns

“A public discussion by the advisory committee members about the data submitted in support of safety and effectiveness of Janssen Biotech Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine will help ensure that the public has a clear understanding of the scientific data and information that FDA will evaluate in order to make a decision about whether to authorize this vaccine,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “The FDA remains committed to keeping the public informed about our evaluation of the data for COVID-19 vaccines, so that the American public and medical community have trust and confidence in FDA-authorized vaccines.”

Johnson & Johnson is “working with great urgency” but the FDA never does any such thing – with the exception of the Operation Warp Speed period during the tail end of the Trump Administration. The best thing Team Trump did concerning COVID was to speed the way for the development and approvals of the vaccines. The latter meant leaning on the FDA to abandon it’s usual foot-dragging and act quickly on emergency use approvals.

The Biden Administration means a return to “normalcy,” and normalcy in the United States federal government surely means no sense of urgency on anything.

You might have read that the J&J vaccine is only 66 percent effective, and wondered why anyone would want it when the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are well over 90 percent effective. But a deep dive into the data shows that the 66 percent figure is misleading. Pfizer and Moderna both require two shots, and you don’t get the 90-plus protection until you’ve got both of them. J&J’s vaccine requires only one shot, and while it’s 66 percent effective immediately after you get it, trials suggest it becomes almost 100 percent effective after 49 days:

Should the FDA meet right away to consider the Johnson & Johnson vaccine? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The J&J single dose vaccine was 66 percent effective at preventing moderate and severe Covid-19 by day 28 after vaccination among all participants from the above-mentioned regions, including those regions with an emerging viral variant. Protection against SARS-CoV-2 was greatest in the United States (72 percent) and worst in South Africa (57 percent) where potentially more infectious variants have been reported recently. These results are likely to be further confounded by participant exposure to emerging viral variants; nearly 95 percent of all participants who developed covid-19 in South Africa were found to have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 from the B.1.351 lineage. That particular lineage has been found to resist at least to some degree antibodies generated by previous infections and other vaccines, as covered in Brief19. However, with respect to the prevention of severe disease, the J&J vaccine was 85 percent effective across all regions by post-vaccination day 28. But most interestingly, J&J announced that there were no cases of severe covid-19 among participants after post-vaccination day 49.

So with Pfizer and Moderna, you get a shot, you wait awhile, you go back and get another one. Then you’ve got maximum protection. With J&J, you get a shot . . . and you wait awhile. And after seven weeks, you’ve got maximum protection without the need for a second shot. It seems that the waiting time required with J&J is still greater than the waiting time between the first and second dose for the others, so it’s probably still preferable to get Pfizer or Moderna.

But if putting the J&J vaccine on the market speeds up the process of getting more shots in more arms, it’s well worth it to get it approved and get it out there. The vaccine rollout is much slower than it should be, and that’s almost entirely because of decisions by government bureaucrats.

The FDA is also a bunch of government bureaucrats, who have decided they can’t be bothered to have a meeting for three weeks, even while the nation remains in a public health emergency.

It’s almost as if the political class doesn’t want the pandemic to end.