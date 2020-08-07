Join us in celebrating Herman's life: His services stream here

We’d rather invite you to almost anything else where Herman is concerned, but today he will be laid to rest in services attended by immediate family in the Atlanta area.

The Cain family wants his friends, fans and supporters everywhere to have an opportunity to participate, though. So we want to invite everyone to follow the service here.

The video is not embeddable but please click over to the service site so you can see and hear what’s going on.

You would also honor Herman’s life and legacy if, in lieu of flowers, you would mail donations to:

Cain Scholarship Fund

C/o Antioch Baptist Church North

540 Cameron M Alexander Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318