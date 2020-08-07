SECTIONS
Join us in celebrating Herman's life: His services stream here

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published August 7, 2020 at 7:39am
We’d rather invite you to almost anything else where Herman is concerned, but today he will be laid to rest in services attended by immediate family in the Atlanta area.

The Cain family wants his friends, fans and supporters everywhere to have an opportunity to participate, though. So we want to invite everyone to follow the service here.

The video is not embeddable but please click over to the service site so you can see and hear what’s going on.

You would also honor Herman’s life and legacy if, in lieu of flowers, you would mail donations to:

Cain Scholarship Fund

C/o Antioch Baptist Church North

540 Cameron M Alexander Blvd NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
Dan Calabrese has spent more than 30 years as a writer, journalist and columnist, in addition to starting and operating a public relations firm, writing four books and now preparing to launch and produce two television series.

With a degree in political science and journalism from Western Michigan University, Dan worked as a journalist for outlets including the Grand Rapids Business Journal, DBusiness Magazine and the Macomb Daily, as well as several weekly newspaper chains early in his career. He also worked as assistant to the township supervisor in Canton, Michigan - taking the lead on priorities like communication and economic development - and later founded a public relations firm he operated for seven years.

In his time as a writer, Dan has been published by the likes of the Detroit News, Human Events, Transport Topics and Concrete Foundations, among many others.

He has also published four Christian spiritual warfare novels: Powers and Principalities (2009), Pharmakeia (2010), Dark Matter (2011) and Backstop (2017).

In partnership with his wife, Angie, Dan is now developing two new series for television.

He became editor of HermanCain.com and director of Herman Cain's media division in 2012.

Dan lives with his wife, Angie, and their son, Tony, in his hometown of Royal Oak, Michigan.







