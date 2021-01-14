Joint Chiefs of Staff Issue Reminder One Week Ahead of Inauguration: 'Stay Ready'

Just one week before President-elect Joe Biden is set to take his oath of office and become the most powerful man in the free world, the Joint Chiefs of Staff are reminding every service member about their own oaths.

The message comes after the chaos caused by the incursion into the United States Capitol forced the military to assure Americans that President Donald Trump is still the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

The newest update was released Tuesday, and is directed to the Joint Force as a whole.

“The American people have trusted the Armed Forces of the United States to protect them and our Constitution for almost 250 years,” a copy of the release posted by the Navy reads.

“As we have done throughout our history, the U.S. military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership, support civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

The message is similar in tone to the military’s previous statements released surrounding the chaos in Washington, D.C., and defers to the chain of command civilian control.

These are hallmarks of the United States military, proving again that our country boasts a professional and reliable fighting force.

Seemingly released as part of the response to the chaos in Washington D.C., the statement calls the incursion “a direct assault on the U.S. Congress, the Capitol building, and our Constitutional process.”

“We witnessed actions inside the Capitol building that were inconsistent with the rule of law,” the statement continues. “The rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition and insurrection.”

The military did not immediately respond to the riot at the Capitol.

Reports emerged following the chaos that Capitol Police were offered assistance from the Pentagon, which the force declined because of concerns over how it would look to have troops around the building.

Now, armed National Guardsmen are quartering in the halls of the Capitol as Biden’s inauguration looms a week away.

The Joint Chiefs declared that Biden would soon take the mantle as the military’s 46th commander-in-chief “in accordance with the Constitution.”

Service members were directly addressed in the last lines of the Joint Chiefs’ release, with the top brass reminding them that their mission is not tied to politics.

“To our men and women deployed and at home, safeguarding our country,” the release reads, “stay ready, keep your eyes on the horizon, and remain focused on the mission.”

“We honor your continued service in defense of every American.”

While it’s unclear where the Biden administration will take America, citizens should rest easy knowing the military is present and ready to defend the Constitution from all of its enemies.

