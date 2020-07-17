Journalists repeating Jim Acosta's dishonest quote of Kayleigh McEnany talking about science and schools

Late last night I noticed that a journalist with whom I’m acquainted with was sharing what appeared to be a dumb quote from Kayleigh McEnany. It had to do with President Trump’s desire to see schools opened and functioning fully this fall.

And according to the journalist gleefully sharing the quote, it appeared to suggest the administration was willfully blowing off science to defend its position.

How’s that? Well, apparently McEnany said this about the proposition of reopening the schools: “The science should not stand in the way of this.”

Did McEnany really say that? As usual, there’s much more to the story. Also as usual, when we’re misled by the news media, you can usually trace it back to one or two usual suspects. You won’t be surprised who the first one was:

The White House Press Secretary on Trump’s push to reopen schools: “The science should not stand in the way of this.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 16, 2020

Jim Acosta is a grandstanding clown. Everyone knows that. But lest you think that means he is not influential, au contraire. It wasn’t long before the biggest of the dinosaur media were spreading the dishonest word far and wide:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on school reopenings: “The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/w6H9DM0uTV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2020

At least the Post included the video that contained the full quote, but the pull quote was the exact same out-of-context line that Acosta was running around repeating.

So did McEnany really say schools should open regardless of what the science says about the risk? Of course not. Here is the full quote:

“The science should not stand in the way of this, but as Dr. Scott Atlas said — I thought this was a good quote, ‘Of course, we can do it. Everyone else in the Western world, our peer nations are doing it. We are the outlier here. The science is very clear on this. For example, you look at the JAMA pediatric study of 46 pediatric hospitals in North America that said the risk of critical illness from COVID is far less for children than the seasonal flu. The science is on our side here. We encourage localities and states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.”

In fact, McEnany was arguing that the science argues for opening the schools. Now, if you disagree with that and you want to dispute her, go ahead. But deal with what she actually said rather than pulling one line, completely out of context, for the purpose of creating a false impression of what she said.

Yet there will actually be journalists who defend their behavior here, claiming McEnany’s use of that one phrase opened the door for the barrage. They’ll say it’s on her to avoid using phrases that can make her a target, and that it’s not their job to bail her out by presenting the context.

But that’s exactly the opposite of a journalist’s job. The journalist’s job is not to trap people in unfortunate flubs and nail them. It’s to give the reader a complete and accurate picture of what happened. If you told everybody about that one phrase and skipped everything else McEnany said, you didn’t do your job as a journalist.

There’s a line of thinking within journalism that, when the spokeswoman for the president tries to explain the administration’s position, it’s not their job to tell you what she said because they’d be spreading propaganda. I’d say this line of thinking dominates journalism today. But when you take a line of out context and use it to misrepresent what she said, you’re spreading your own propaganda.

It’s no wonder America is so polarized at the moment. There’s almost no one presenting facts objectively. Everyone is trying to use everyone else’s words to nail them rather than understanding them. And the news media, who are supposed to be the ones who cut through this nonsense to give us the objective facts, are the biggest perpetrators of the nonsense.