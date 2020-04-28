Judge blocks Illinois governor's 30-day stay-at-home order extension . . . for one person only

Apparently in the rule of law, the separation of powers and limits on executive authority still apply – even when people are getting sick.

The way things have been going the last few weeks, you’d think governors have unlimited authority to issue whatever orders they want so long as they deem that an emergency is at hand. Here in Michigan our governor has become a veritable avatar for gubernatorial power abuses with her bizarre orders against lawn care and motorboats.

But she’s not the only one. In Illinois, like here in Michigan, Gov. JB Pritzker recently ordered a 30-extension of the stay-at-home order that’s been in effect throughout April. But also like here in Michigan, Pritzker had no authorization from the state legislature to issue the extension. He just figured it was really important so he went ahead and did it.

That prompted a lawsuit from a Republican member of the legislature, and it prompted a result that can only be described as strange.

The plaintiff was State Rep. Darren Bailey, who argued in the suit that his constitutional rights were violated by Pritzker’s order, thus giving him standing to sue. Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney agreed, saying in his ruling that Pritzker’s order “shredded the Constitution.”

But McHaney’s ruling declared that Bailey – and only Bailey – would be freed from the effect of Pritzker’s diktat:

A visibly angry Pritzker lashed out at Bailey, accusing him of putting the public in danger.

“Rep. Darren Bailey’s decision to take to the courts to try and dismantle public health directives designed to keep people safe is an insult to all Illinoisans who have been lost during this COVID-19 crisis, and it’s a danger to millions of people who may get ill because of his recklessness,” Pritzker said shortly after the ruling on Monday. “It’s insulting, it’s dangerous, and people’s safety and health has now been put at risk; there may be people who contract coronavirus as a result of what Darren Bailey has done.”

So one person not having to shelter in place will be “a danger to millions of people”?

The legal strategy seems to be that others can join the suit and also be freed from the order. I don’t really understand McHaney’s ruling, though. I do understand the concept of standing to sue – that you can’t just sue someone for something they did that you don’t like if the action has nothing to do with you. But if Pritzker’s action “shredded the Constitution” as McHaney says, then why not strike it down entirely and force him to go the legislature for authority to issue a new one?

This creates a complete legal muddle at a time when that’s the last thing anyone needs.

I’ve also noticed another phenomenon in recent days, and Pritzker’s angry tirade against Bailey is a perfect example of it. The Lockdown Left is doing what the left always does when it’s convinced the exercise of its power is a moral imperative. It’s treating any dissent as tantamount to mass murder.

Here in my city of Royal Oak, Michigan, we have an kerfuffle emerging over the decision of one of our city commissioners, Kim Gibbs, to appear at the recent protest in Lansing against Gov. Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders. Commissioner Gibbs was photographed at the rally, without PPEs, and apparently within less than six feet of some other people.

I personally thought that protest was kind of silly and I would never have attended it, but I do think many of the protesters’ criticisms against Whitmer’s orders are valid. People are going to make their own choices about how to express that, and Kim Gibbs chose to go to this rally.

The majority of the Royal Oak City Commission consists of liberal Democrats, and the way they’ve reacted to Gibbs attending the rally would make you think she personally injected Royal Oak’s drinking water with coronavirus specimens. Our usually reasonable mayor lambasted her publicly and demanded that she resign. The rest of the commission majority has drafted up a resolution of “censure” that also demands she resign.

Just as Pritzker is doing with Bailey, the commissioners are basing their howls of outrage on the idea that Gibbs “endangered lives” or something by standing too close to other people.

Now look, you can make the case that she shouldn’t have done so. Like I said, I wouldn’t do it myself. But the Constitution still grants people the right of peaceable assembly, and there is no exception for pandemics. You can disagree and you can criticize, but turning it into a massive, weeks-long morality play is ridiculous. Yet it seems to be the current focus of the Lockdown Left, to shame anyone who would dare break the quarantine and use it to build the case that those who disagree with them are selfish monsters who’d rather see people die than stay inside like their leaders on high tell them to.

I’m afraid this is going to get uglier too. People are not going to accept these orders much longer, and we’re already seeing business owners re-open in defiance of the orders because they don’t want to lose their livelihoods. That’s going to prompt the same kind of over-the-top, faux outrage we see from JB Pritzker and from the Royal Oak City Commission. You’ve got people trying to give orders to other people, people defying the orders, and then everyone pointing fingers at each other for being monsters.

The longer these lockdowns go on, the more society breaks down along these lines. People were good sports about it at first because it seemed in the moment like we had no choice. But the longer this drags on, the more darkness is going to emerge from this suspension of constitutional rights in the name of the so-called greater good.

Someone had better come up with a different plan, and quickly. Because if losing our food supply isn’t enough of a problem for you, maybe this will be.