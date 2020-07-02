SECTIONS
June job growth smashes all previous records at 4.8 million

Dan Calabrese By Dan Calabrese
Published July 2, 2020 at 8:12am
Let’s not ignore the context of this. We lost 6.6 million jobs in April, so of course we were going to see a massive rebound. The question was how much we’d be able to recover of what we lost, and how quickly.

Well. May brought back 2.7 million jobs, and now June adds another 4.8 million. In terms of the actual labor statistics, we’ve just about recovered what we lost in March and April.

When we talk about the economy, we often lampoon the role “expectations” play in the reporting. The media runs around to economists and gets their predictions about what will happen, and the compares the actual numbers to the predictions. I’m not sure why predictions play any role in the reporting of reality, but just so you know: No one thought this was going to happen:

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been expecting a 2.9 million increase and a jobless rate of 12.4%. The report was released a day earlier than usual due to the July Fourth holiday.

The jobs growth marked a big leap from the 2.7 million in May, which was revised up by 190,000. The June total is easily the largest single-month gain in U.S. history.

TRENDING: Breaking: Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI

“Today’s announcement proves that our economy is roaring back. It’s coming back extremely strong,” President Donald Trump said in a news conference about an hour after the numbers were released. He pointed specifically to a sharp drop in the unemployment for Blacks that fell from 16.8% to 15.4%. “These are historic numbers.”

Now the truth is we haven’t come close to undoing the damage the lockdowns did. If we had, unemployment would be back down to 3.5 percent where it was before all this started. It wouldn’t still be at 11 percent. The reason is that the lockdowns also played havoc with workforce participation, and there are now people on unemployment who weren’t even reporting as part of the workforce before this.

Just because jobs have been created doesn’t mean everyone has gone back to work. A lot of people are still lingering on unemployment because the government is handing them an additional $600 a week to sit home, and that’s paying better than the jobs they would have gone back to. These are incongruencies created by politicians, and the same politicians have to rectify them.

Then again, this whole fiasco has been created by politicians. The virus wasn’t their fault, but the absolute panic with which they’ve chosen to respond certainly was. What today’s report shows is that, given the opportunity, markets will always respond rationally. That’s why we’re better off relying on free markets than we are on government. Markets respond rationally to incentives. Politicians distort incentives for their own purposes.

Are you back on the job?

Welcome back to the workforce, you happy 4.8 million people! Here’s hoping you can stick around instead of having panicky politicians send you back into lockdown again.

Dan Calabrese
Dan has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, and was the syndicator of Herman Cain's newspaper column from 2006 to 2012. He has written for a wide variety of publications, from the Detroit News and Human Events to Transport Topics and Pet Age. Dan lives with his wife and son in Royal Oak, Michigan.
